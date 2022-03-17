The Impressive Way Olivia Munn Is Dealing With “Wonky” Hips and Postpartum Anxiety

Olivia Munn's hips don't lie.
The 41-year-old actress got real with her social media followers about how her life has changed after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney.
"My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 16, adding that "my post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible)."
However, Olivia explained how she's making strides with a new fitness routine. "i got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today," she continued in her inspirational post. "Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more life myself."
"Hope I can keep it up," along with a crossed fingers emoji.
The Oklahoma native grew up taking tae kwon do lessons, even earning a prestigious black belt as a teen.
"All the kids in my family had to do martial arts until we got a black belt," she told Women's Health in 2019.
Her combat training continued when she took the role of Psylocke in 2016's X-Men: The Apocolypse.
"When I got on set, the stunt double for me was very athletic but she had never done fighting in her life," she told the magazine. "So I trained every day for six or seven hours and I did all of my own fight scenes."
Olivia and John—whose relationship was made public last May following the Saturday Night Live alum's split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler—welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney on Nov. 24, a day before Thanksgiving.
Calling him the "the smooshiest smoosh," Olivia regularly shares adorable photos and videos of her baby boy on social media, but remains candid about the struggles that come with motherhood. She previously opened about the difficulties she's encountered while trying to nurse her son.
"Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply," The Predator star shared to her Instagram Story back in January. "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."
Despite the challenges that come with a newborn, Malcom's parents seem to be happier than ever. A source close to Olivia told E! News in January that she and John "have become much closer" since they welcomed their baby.
"They are very committed to each other and raising their son together," the insider said. "Olivia is smitten over John and loves seeing him as a dad. It's going really well and he has been a huge help.
The source added, "It was a huge adjustment for Olivia and he's been trying to make her feel as comfortable as possible."