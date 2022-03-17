The Impressive Way Olivia Munn Is Dealing With “Wonky” Hips and Postpartum Anxiety

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Olivia Munn's hips don't lie.

The 41-year-old actress got real with her social media followers about how her life has changed after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney.

"My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 16, adding that "my post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible)."

However, Olivia explained how she's making strides with a new fitness routine. "i got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today," she continued in her inspirational post. "Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more life myself."

"Hope I can keep it up," along with a crossed fingers emoji.

The Oklahoma native grew up taking tae kwon do lessons, even earning a prestigious black belt as a teen.

"All the kids in my family had to do martial arts until we got a black belt," she told Women's Health in 2019.