Encanto Singer Stephanie Beatriz Recalls Going into Labor While Recording Hit Song

Watch : Stephanie Beatriz Gets Emotional Reading With Tyler Henry

Stephanie Beatriz was waiting on a miracle that came a bit too soon.

The Encanto actress told Variety in an recent interview published March 10 that while she was recording the final rendition of "Waiting on a Miracle," she went into labor.

"I didn't want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn't want anyone to freak out," she said in the interview, "but I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day."

Stephanie continued, "I was like 'Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!'"

She made it through the recording and gave birth to her baby girl, Rosaline Hoss, in August 2021. She shared her birth on Instagram at the time, posting a photo of her holding the baby in a car seat. "I'm very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo," she wrote in the caption. "It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can't remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool."