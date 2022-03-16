See Eight Different Versions of Mike Myers in the Teaser for Netflix's The Pentaverate

Watch : Does Mike Myers Want an "Austin Powers 4" Movie?

Mike Myers is back—and there's more than enough of him to go around.

His new Netflix series, The Pentaverate (premiering May 5), follows a secret society of five men called the Pentaverate that has been influencing world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347. "As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly the world himself," according to the streamer.

Myers, of course, plays the journalist—along with seven other characters, including New England conspiracy theorist Anthony Lansdowne, far-right radio host Rex Smith, the Pentaverate's oldest and highest-ranking member Lord Lordington, ex-Russian oligarch Mishu Ivanov and former rock-n-roll manager Shep Gordon.

Myers will get a little help from some co-stars, including Keegan-Michael Key, who plays tech genius Dr. Hobart Clark, Ken Jeong, who plays casino mogul Skip Cho, and Debi Mazar, who is the Pentaverate's executive assistant Patty Davis.

Legendary actor Jeremy Irons narrates.

The show, created and executive produced by Myers, marks the star's first acting role since 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody. He also hosted the ABC revival of The Gong Show from 2017—2018.