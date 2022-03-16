Watch Ryan Reynolds React to Young Fan's Question About Kissing Zoe Saldana

Kids really do say the darndest things.
Earlier this month, Ryan Reynolds attended a screening for his new Netflix movie The Adam Project. But while taking questions from fans, the actor received a hard-hitting inquiry he wasn't expecting.
When a young boy grabbed the mic, he had a burning question on his mind: "In the scene where you were kissing the girl, was that real?"
So what does Reynolds have to say about his on-screen kiss with Zoe Saldana? He's going to need a minute. "Whoa! This is the greatest Q&A ever," he said after someone else jokingly questioned if Reynolds' wife Blake Lively was throwing her voice to ask about the kissing scene. "Honey? What the f—k?"
"I guess it was kinda, kinda real. But how do I answer this?" Reynolds continued. "Is this being broadcast everywhere, too? I didn't mean it?"
In all seriousness, the Deadpool star explained that even his own three daughters—James, 7, Inez, 5 and 2-year-old Betty—sometimes have questions about what their mom and dad do for work.
"This is the thing. I don't know how to explain this to my own kids, but they watch this and like ‘Daddy, what are you doing?'" he said. "It's like exactly the tactic I would use on them, not anger, but just disappointment. Yeah, great question though. The exit's that way."
The Adam Project is a Netflix action-adventure film where time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Reynolds) teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future. Along the way, sparks fly between an older Adam and his friend Laura (Saldana).
Back in November, Reynolds shared he was taking a break from acting. But before you assume it's to avoid tricky questions from young fans, the truth is that the actor simply enjoys family time.
"I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family," the Free Guy star told The Hollywood Reporter. "You know, you really don't get that time back."
The Adam Project is streaming on Netflix now.