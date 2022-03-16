Watch Ryan Reynolds React to Young Fan's Question About Kissing Zoe Saldana

Watch : "The Adam Project" Premiere: Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Gardner & More!

Kids really do say the darndest things.

Earlier this month, Ryan Reynolds attended a screening for his new Netflix movie The Adam Project. But while taking questions from fans, the actor received a hard-hitting inquiry he wasn't expecting.

When a young boy grabbed the mic, he had a burning question on his mind: "In the scene where you were kissing the girl, was that real?"

So what does Reynolds have to say about his on-screen kiss with Zoe Saldana? He's going to need a minute. "Whoa! This is the greatest Q&A ever," he said after someone else jokingly questioned if Reynolds' wife Blake Lively was throwing her voice to ask about the kissing scene. "Honey? What the f—k?"

"I guess it was kinda, kinda real. But how do I answer this?" Reynolds continued. "Is this being broadcast everywhere, too? I didn't mean it?"

In all seriousness, the Deadpool star explained that even his own three daughters—James, 7, Inez, 5 and 2-year-old Betty—sometimes have questions about what their mom and dad do for work.