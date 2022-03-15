Rihanna, Dua Lipa & More Celebs Jump on the Trucker Hat Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With spring in sight, it's finally time to ditch your beanie.
After falling out of fashion in recent years, trucker hats are making a comeback thanks to It Girls everywhere. Whether they're running errands, breaking a sweat or on a date, trendsetters like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa prove the popular early 2000s hat is on track to be this season's hottest accessory. Not only are trucker hats affordable, but we love a trend that emphasizes sun protection and hiding greasy hair in-between washes.
In case you threw out all of the trucker hats you received as party favors over the years, we've got you covered. Scroll below to check out the 11 non-cheugy trucker hats that we're currently loving!
All You Need Is Love Trucker Hat
All you need is love and trucker hats like this one come spring!
Printed Cap
This vintage-inspired cap will make you look super trendy on your next outdoor excursion.
American Needle Corvette Trucker Hat
If you're a car girl, you definitely need this Corvette hat!
Boys Lie Corduroy Trucker Hat
This corduroy hat is a definite 'add to cart' for us. The color and embroidered angel patch are everything!
Spiritual Gangster High Vibe Living Trucker Hat
Whether you're finding your zen outside or lounging poolside, this hat will help you usher in more good vibes.
Have A Nice Day Vintage Patch Trucker Hat
If you love having options, this vintage-inspired hat comes in 18 colors!
ASOS Design Trucker Cap in Green with Retro 7Up Print
If 7Up was also your drink of choice when trucker hats were popular in the early 2000s, this hat will help you relive the good old days.
Beepy Bella Froggy Trucker Hat
The crystal details and distressed trim on this hat are giving Y2K vibes, and we are so here for it.
8 Ball Trucker Hat
This unisex hat will make any bad hair day look a tad more chic.
Rosebud Motel Trucker Hat
For our fellow Schitt's Creek fans! This trucker hat will help you live out your dream of staying at the iconic Rosebud Motel.
DALIX Two Tone Trucker Hat
For those who want to keep their hat choice simple, you can get the classic silhouette in a bunch of everyday color combinations on Amazon!
