Why The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong Thinks Chris Pratt Is Inside the Cyclops Costume

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

Could Star-Lord be headed to The Masked Singer universe?

Ken Jeong puts together a convincing case that Chris Pratt himself might be under the Cyclops costume, in this exclusive clip from the March 16 episode.

After host Nick Cannon presents a meteorite on stage with a plaque that reads "This meteorite crashed to Earth in 1988," Ken's wheels start turning.

"Okay, meteorite comes from what?" he asks. "Galaxies! And what do you do with a galaxy?"

"You guard it!" shouts judge Jenny McCarthy.

It's great to see teamwork in action.

"You've got a Guardian of the Galaxy," Ken continues. "There's a comic book that we saw in the package last week. This might be Chris Pratt!"

Ken is referring to Cyclops' introduction package, which featured a compass in addition the aforementioned comic book.

For his pièce de résistance, Ken says that the date on the meteor's plaque might be the greatest hint of all, referencing "his character Peter Quill, who was abducted from Earth in 1988."

Who knew it would pay to have so much comic book knowledge on The Masked Singer?