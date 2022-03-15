Show Your Stripes With the It Girl-Approved Zebra Trend

Stars like Winnie Harlow, Kendall Jenner and Alexa Demie prove zebra is the hottest print of the season.

By Emily Spain, Carly Shihadeh Mar 15, 2022 9:53 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Celebrity Zebra Trend Getty Images/MEGA

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"Do as the It Girls do" is our mantra for 2022, and currently, they are loving all things zebra. So naturally, we are on the hunt for zebra pieces to add to our wardrobe. 

As seen on Winnie Harlow, Kendall Jenner and Alexa Demie, the animal print is making a comeback just in time for Hot Girl Summer, and we are here for it. Not only is this trend affordable and accessible, but it's a foolproof way to feel extra fierce whether you're on vacation, attending a festival or hanging out locally.

Ready to show your stripes like an It Girl? Scroll below to check out the zebra dresses, tops, mules, shackets and handbags that cater to every budget.

read
How It Girls Get Their Perfect Slicked-Back Hair

Wild Lovers Linda Printed Loungewear Set in Orange Zebra

Whether you're going on vacation or hanging around the house, this zebra loungewear set will make you feel extra fierce.

$35
$26 Bottoms
ASOS
$45 Top
ASOS

Milumia Women's High Neck Zebra Print Pullovers Long Sleeve Top

Add a touch of fun to your outfit with this lightweight turtleneck top. It's great for layering, too!

$7-$18
Amazon

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' “High Energy” Reception

2

A Blood-Covered Pete Davidson Is Nearly Unrecognizable on Movie Set

3

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Dead at 37 After Cancer Battle

Superdown Eloise Knit Set

Is this not the most perfect brunch outfit? We love this two-piece knit set.

$88
Revolve

Blue Animal Print Patchy Vest

Rep the best of both worlds with this cheetah and zebra sweater vest! Wear it on its own or layer a white long-sleeved top underneath.

$26
Cider

River Island Zebra Print Twist Front Shirt in Light Purple

We don't know about you, but we would wear this twist front shirt on repeat.

$72
ASOS

Petite Zebra Print Fit And Flares

These pants combine this season's hottest trends: zebra and flare jeans. We love the dark print, and the fact these jeans have a high elasticated waistband.

$44
$22
Nasty Gal

Faux Leather Zebra Platform Heeled Mules

Show off your fierce side with these platform mules covered in faux leather zebra print. They are so rad!

$44
$22
Nasty Gal

Zebra Black and White Tip Minimalist Press on Nails by TheNailPress

Don't forget about your nails! These press-on nails will definitely take your drink selfies up a notch.

$29
Etsy

Zebra Print Wool Look Shacket

Stay cozy and on-trend with this green zebra shacket

$112
$56
Nasty Gal

Tommy Beaded Bag

Accessorize with this fashion-forward beaded bag! You can pair it with just about anything.

$250
Staud
$250
Shopbop

Resa Luna Blouse

Wear this stylish blouse with your fave pair of denim or some linen pants when the weather warms up.

$116
Revolve

Sam Edelman Dani Shoulder Bag

This shoulder bag will hold all of your on-the-go must-haves and elevate any outfit at the same time.

$80
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Lovewave The Kessa Mini Dress

Headed on vacation soon? This mini cut-out dress definitely needs to be in your suitcase.

$148
Revolve

Ready for more stylish wardrobe essentials? Check out the swimsuits you'll want to have for festival season and beyond!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' “High Energy” Reception

2

A Blood-Covered Pete Davidson Is Nearly Unrecognizable on Movie Set

3

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Dead at 37 After Cancer Battle

4

Jesse Williams Sounds Off on Decision to Leave Grey’s Anatomy

5

Sandra Bullock's Story on Channing Tatum's Manhood Will Make You LOL