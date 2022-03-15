2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 14 Swimsuits to Help You Cool Down in Style

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Coachella and Stagecoach are around the corner!
Besides packing shorts, dresses and festival-ready accessories, you're gonna want to bring some swimsuits with you to help you cool down. Not only can you wear them poolside before you head over to the Polo Fields, but any seasoned Coachella attendee knows that swimsuits double as the perfect fit to wear to the festival itself.
If you're looking to pack as little as possible yet still be prepared for the desert heat, we rounded up some Instagram-worthy swimsuits from Frankies Bikinis, Amazon, Revolve and more below to give you some inspiration for your festival wardrobe!
70s Floral High Waisted Bikini
Flower power! We love this '70s-inspired bikini for Coachella. The top would look so cute paired with some denim shorts, too.
QINSEN Women's Halter 2-Piece Swimsuit
Bring the heat with this strappy 2-piece suit! It comes in bunch of fun hues that will get you excited for summer.
Boots Terry Skimpy Bikini
It wouldn't be a roundup of our favorite swim brands if we didn't include Frankies Bikinis! Loved by celebs and E! staff, the swimwear brand has dozens of trending styles, including this terry bikini, to help you look and feel your best at the festival.
Aqua Eve Women Sexy One Piece
This budget-friendly suit is sure to garner tons of fire emojis on your Instagram post.
SOLY HUX Women's Floral Print Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini Set
This floral halter set is so cute! It makes for the perfect poolside fit.
Wide-Ribbed Ruffle Scoop Bikini Top
You can't go wrong with a black bikini, especially one that is as flattering as this one from Hollister!
Lovewave The Jax One Piece
To say we are obsessed with this checkered one-piece would be an understatement. It's perfect for pre-festival R&R, or you can pair it with jean shorts for your time at the Polo Fields.
Bound By Bond-Eye The Sonny Twist Front Crop Bikini
Pair this adorable twist tie top with a skirt or shorts for a festival-ready look.
Baobab Zambo Bikini Top
We have a feeling you'll wear this pink bikini on-repeat all summer long. It's ideal for tanning, tropical vacations, and of course, festivals.
Recycled Nylon Cali Bikini Blue/White
Made with recycled nylon, you can feel even better about treating yourself to this chic warped checker bikini!
Chikyu Belted One-Piece Etnico
If you're looking for a style with a bit more coverage, we love this one-piece from Kõraru! Not only does it come in versatile hues, but it's super flattering.
Lovers + Friends Living Life Bikini
Whether you're hanging poolside or watching your favorite artist, this spring-ready suit will have you looking and feeling like That Girl! The top and bottoms both have the cutest beaded straps, too.
Spellbound Monokini
Also available in aqua and white, this monokini will help you show off your figure in style and comfort. It even has hidden pockets with shaping cups!
Meyeeka Womens Scoop Neck Cut Out Suit
This cut-out suit comes in not one, but 24 must-have colors and patterns. Who doesn't love options?
