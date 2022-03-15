2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 14 Swimsuits to Help You Cool Down in Style

We found the perfect festival-ready suits for every body type and budget!

By Emily Spain Mar 15, 2022 8:00 PMTags
FashionCoachellaLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Coachella Swimsuits Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Coachella and Stagecoach are around the corner!

Besides packing shorts, dresses and festival-ready accessories, you're gonna want to bring some swimsuits with you to help you cool down. Not only can you wear them poolside before you head over to the Polo Fields, but any seasoned Coachella attendee knows that swimsuits double as the perfect fit to wear to the festival itself.

If you're looking to pack as little as possible yet still be prepared for the desert heat, we rounded up some Instagram-worthy swimsuits from Frankies Bikinis, Amazon, Revolve and more below to give you some inspiration for your festival wardrobe!

read
2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 24 Problem-Solving Beauty Products You Need To Beat the Heat

70s Floral High Waisted Bikini

Flower power! We love this '70s-inspired bikini for Coachella. The top would look so cute paired with some denim shorts, too.

$20
$8 Brief
boohoo
$24
$10 Top
boohoo

QINSEN Women's Halter 2-Piece Swimsuit

Bring the heat with this strappy 2-piece suit! It comes in bunch of fun hues that will get you excited for summer.

$24-$28
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Jesse Williams Sounds Off on Decision to Leave Grey’s Anatomy

2

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Dead at 37 After Cancer Battle

3

Sandra Bullock's Story on Channing Tatum's Manhood Will Make You LOL

Boots Terry Skimpy Bikini

It wouldn't be a roundup of our favorite swim brands if we didn't include Frankies Bikinis! Loved by celebs and E! staff, the swimwear brand has dozens of trending styles, including this terry bikini, to help you look and feel your best at the festival.

$90 Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
$95 Top
Frankies Bikinis

Aqua Eve Women Sexy One Piece

This budget-friendly suit is sure to garner tons of fire emojis on your Instagram post.

$20-$32
Amazon

SOLY HUX Women's Floral Print Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini Set

This floral halter set is so cute! It makes for the perfect poolside fit.

$16-$29
Amazon

Wide-Ribbed Ruffle Scoop Bikini Top

You can't go wrong with a black bikini, especially one that is as flattering as this one from Hollister!

$30 Top
Hollister

Lovewave The Jax One Piece

To say we are obsessed with this checkered one-piece would be an understatement. It's perfect for pre-festival R&R, or you can pair it with jean shorts for your time at the Polo Fields.

$138
Revolve

Bound By Bond-Eye The Sonny Twist Front Crop Bikini

Pair this adorable twist tie top with a skirt or shorts for a festival-ready look.

$50 Top
Nordstrom Rack
$90
$40 Bottoms
Nordstrom Rack

Baobab Zambo Bikini Top

We have a feeling you'll wear this pink bikini on-repeat all summer long. It's ideal for tanning, tropical vacations, and of course, festivals.

$85
Revolve

Recycled Nylon Cali Bikini Blue/White

Made with recycled nylon, you can feel even better about treating yourself to this chic warped checker bikini!

$30 Bottoms
Princess Polly
$26 Top
Princess Polly

Chikyu Belted One-Piece Etnico

If you're looking for a style with a bit more coverage, we love this one-piece from Kõraru! Not only does it come in versatile hues, but it's super flattering.

$220
Koraru

Lovers + Friends Living Life Bikini

Whether you're hanging poolside or watching your favorite artist, this spring-ready suit will have you looking and feeling like That Girl! The top and bottoms both have the cutest beaded straps, too.

$88 Top
Revolve
$88 Bottom
Revolve

Spellbound Monokini

Also available in aqua and white, this monokini will help you show off your figure in style and comfort. It even has hidden pockets with shaping cups!

$49
$40
Venus

Meyeeka Womens Scoop Neck Cut Out Suit

This cut-out suit comes in not one, but 24 must-have colors and patterns. Who doesn't love options?

$17-$27
Amazon

Ready for more Coachella-ready fits? Check out these shorts that you can wear to the festival and beyond!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Jesse Williams Sounds Off on Decision to Leave Grey’s Anatomy

2

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Dead at 37 After Cancer Battle

3

Sandra Bullock's Story on Channing Tatum's Manhood Will Make You LOL

4
Exclusive

Inside Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' “High Energy” Reception

5

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim