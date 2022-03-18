Lauren Conrad Shares How She Learned the Value in Saying No

Watch : Lauren Conrad's Fashion Rules to Live By

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

With all due respect to Natasha Bedingfield and her earworm of a song, little of Lauren Conrad's future has ever been unwritten.

In fact, we'd argue the ending has been quite planned since the consummate California girl was about 8 years old. Because that was when the future fashion and lifestyle guru first floated the idea of creating clothes when she grew up.

"I happen to know because my parents nicely documented it," the Lauren Conrad Co. founder told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Since the third grade, I've been telling everyone that I wanted to be a fashion designer. And I'm not quite sure what that came from, it was just what I decided I wanted to be."