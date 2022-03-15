See the Meaningful Tattoo Halsey Gave Partner Alev Aydin

Halsey's partner got some new ink from a very special tattoo artist.
The "Bad at Love" singer posted their latest piece of art, which they tatted on partner Alev Aydin, to their Instagram Story on March 15.
"@zoneaydin was brave enough to sit for a tattoo from me [laughing emoji]," they wrote in the post. "dedicated to pisces season [heart and fish emojis]."
The tattoo appears to be a koi fish swimming over his chest. To show off the size of the tattoo, Halsey placed a quarter next to the fresh ink. The tattoo commemorates the time he got it, during pisces season, which runs from Feb. 19 to March 20.
Alev also posted his new tattoo to his Instagram, writing, "Sat for @iamhalsey's first tattoo, and wow!"
Halsey recently posted a behind-the-scenes look at a photo taken by Alev. Halsey sits on top of a bed in a lace bodysuit while Alev rests one foot on the bed, leaning toward them with a camera in hand.
As promising as it all looks, they teased that fans may never see the final results, writing in the caption, "life lessons: 1. keep your head in a cloud. 2. keep the good stuff on film."
The two have kept their romance low-key, and only recently confirmed their romance, when Alev reshaped Halsey's pregnancy announcement to his Instagram in January 2021 with two red heart emojis. He commented on their post, writing, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness [two red heart emojis]," to which they responded, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"
The 27-year-old pop star and 38-year-old screenwriter and producer officially welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July 2021.
As for ink, in October 2021, Halsey responded to a fan on Twitter, explaining that they want more tattoos but will have to wait.
They wrote, "I wanna tattoo my whole stomach but I think I gotta wait until I'm 'done having kids' cause some of my existing belly area tattoos have already seen better days."