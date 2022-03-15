See the Meaningful Tattoo Halsey Gave Partner Alev Aydin

Watch : Halsey Opens Up About Postpartum 3 Months After Giving Birth

Halsey's partner got some new ink from a very special tattoo artist.

The "Bad at Love" singer posted their latest piece of art, which they tatted on partner Alev Aydin, to their Instagram Story on March 15.

"@zoneaydin was brave enough to sit for a tattoo from me [laughing emoji]," they wrote in the post. "dedicated to pisces season [heart and fish emojis]."

The tattoo appears to be a koi fish swimming over his chest. To show off the size of the tattoo, Halsey placed a quarter next to the fresh ink. The tattoo commemorates the time he got it, during pisces season, which runs from Feb. 19 to March 20.

Alev also posted his new tattoo to his Instagram, writing, "Sat for @iamhalsey's first tattoo, and wow!"

Halsey recently posted a behind-the-scenes look at a photo taken by Alev. Halsey sits on top of a bed in a lace bodysuit while Alev rests one foot on the bed, leaning toward them with a camera in hand.