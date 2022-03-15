Gwen Stefani Launched Her First-Ever Makeup Line—Here’s What Reviewers Are Saying About GXVE

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's no shortage of celebrity beauty brands. While some are great and have products that have made it into our beauty routines, others are kind of forgettable. Today, we're giving you all the info on the latest must-know celeb beauty brand, GXVE By Gwen Stefani.

The Sephora-exclusive makeup line is Gwen's first ever and features eight products including eyeshadow palettes, eyeliner, brow pencils and all the red lipsticks. Because, obviously. In fact, they have three red lip products you can get to help you achieve Gwen's signature red lip. One is so popular, it's already sold out! GXVE is also clean, vegan and cruelty-free, and the products also come in recyclable packaging.

GXVE By Gwen Stefani launched on online at Sephora on March 3rd, so many have had the chance to try the products out already. Since shopper reviews can help you decide whether a product is worth trying or not, we went through the reviews to see what people actually thought about GXVE. So here's a breakdown of all the products you can get and what reviewers are saying about them.