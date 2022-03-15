Kate Hudson Shares What She “Inherited” From Mom Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson credits mom Goldie Hawn for way more than just genetics.
For Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2022 "Live Every Moment" campaign, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress is returning as an ambassador, with the brand's initiative also featuring her mom. And for Kate, who has followed in her mom's footsteps (maybe even quite literally wearing the brand's shoes) in having a successful acting career, the mother-daughter collaboration made perfect sense.
"My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values," Kate shared in the brand's press release. "There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences big and small. But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together."
And Goldie couldn't agree with Kate's sentiment more.
"I actually have a separate area in my closet just for my Stuart Weitzman shoes, so you know I was excited to be a part of the campaign," Goldie added. "But more than that, spending the day with my daughter and watching her shine always brings me unimaginable joy."
Kate's thoughtful answer may come as no surprise since both actresses have been candid over the years about drawing inspiration from one another. In fact, one of the best examples noted of their mother-daughter bond was when the pair attended the 2018 SAG Awards together.
"Oh god, how much time do we have?" Kate joked when asked on the red carpet what she had learned from her mother. "It's challenging because it is that plentiful. I feel lucky and blessed that I have a role model that I can call mom."
She continued, "I think…to be compassionate. I have a lot of fight in me by nature. I think one of the things my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything that I do, kindness, and that family is everything, that how we raise our children is the true legacy for everyone and everything. So, everything we put our hearts into is really just for our family."
And that true legacy continues, one step at a time.