Nordstrom Rack Designer Sunglasses Flash Sale: Score Up to 88% off Fendi, Prada, Gucci & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
More daylight calls for new sunglasses!
For a limited time, you can score up to 88% off dozens of designer sunglasses and optical glasses for men and women at Nordstrom Rack. Whether you're looking for oversized frames to rep on your spring break travels or colorful silhouettes for upcoming festivals, you're bound to find the perfect pair of shades while saving big.
Since there are so many unique glasses on sale, we rounded up our 11 favorite styles from brands like Prada, Gucci, Miu Miu, Fendi and more below!
Missoni 57mm Square Sunglasses
With 100% UV protection and adjustable nonslip nose pads, you can soak up the sun with ease when you wear these shades.
Fendi 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses
Score over $300 off these Fendi sunglasses! You can't beat the cat eye silhouette and crystals on the tips.
Miu Miu Round 49mm Acetate Frame Sunglasses
Add some color to your fit with these tortoise glasses that feature a brilliant pop of blue on the inner rims.
Chloe Romie 59mm Semi-Rimless Aviator Sunglasses
Available in three finishes, these aviator shades will have you looking and feeling extra luxe no matter where your day may take you.
Fendi 52mm Retro Square Sunglasses
These retro shades are perfect for the many beach days in your future.
Oliver Peoples Mehrie 57mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Also available in a soft purple gradient, these oversized sunnies will make any outfit look glamorous whether you're running errands or going to an outdoor event.
Gucci 55mm Oversized Square Sunglasses
Bring the drama with these oversized frames! They'll help you block out haters and the sun.
Miu Miu Socit 58mm Square Sunglasses
These Miu Miu sunglasses will help you serve up peak early 2000s vibes. They come in a bunch of colors, including two that have a glitter lining.
Isabel Marant 55mm Square Sunglasses
If you are looking for a pair of everyday shades, these are for you! They're also prescription-compatible.
Saint Laurent 52mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
We are obsessed with these bold cat eye sunglasses! They are the definition of fun.
Chloe 62mm Vented Round Sunglasses
We've never seen these classic Chloe frames on sale before! The best part is that they'll go with nearly everything.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out this must-have $22 acupressure mat has 25,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.