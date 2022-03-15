The E! Cover

How Dwayne Johnson Found His Superpower—And His Best Self

Nordstrom Rack Designer Sunglasses Flash Sale: Score Up to 88% off Fendi, Prada, Gucci & More

With sunnier days ahead, it's time to treat yourself to a new pair of glasses!

By Emily Spain Mar 15, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack Designer Sunglass Flash Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

More daylight calls for new sunglasses!

For a limited time, you can score up to 88% off dozens of designer sunglasses and optical glasses for men and women at Nordstrom Rack. Whether you're looking for oversized frames to rep on your spring break travels or colorful silhouettes for upcoming festivals, you're bound to find the perfect pair of shades while saving big.

Since there are so many unique glasses on sale, we rounded up our 11 favorite styles from brands like Prada, Gucci, Miu Miu, Fendi and more below!

read
15 Best-Selling Products on Amazon That Will Help You Adjust to Daylight Savings

Missoni 57mm Square Sunglasses

With 100% UV protection and adjustable nonslip nose pads, you can soak up the sun with ease when you wear these shades.

$119
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Fendi 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

Score over $300 off these Fendi sunglasses! You can't beat the cat eye silhouette and crystals on the tips.

$425
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Pete Davidson "Sticking Up for Himself"

2

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim

3
Update!

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Is Engaged After Kyle Breakup

Miu Miu Round 49mm Acetate Frame Sunglasses

Add some color to your fit with these tortoise glasses that feature a brilliant pop of blue on the inner rims.

$540
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Chloe Romie 59mm Semi-Rimless Aviator Sunglasses

Available in three finishes, these aviator shades will have you looking and feeling extra luxe no matter where your day may take you.

$420
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Fendi 52mm Retro Square Sunglasses

These retro shades are perfect for the many beach days in your future. 

$280
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Oliver Peoples Mehrie 57mm Gradient Round Sunglasses

Also available in a soft purple gradient, these oversized sunnies will make any outfit look glamorous whether you're running errands or going to an outdoor event.

$393
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Gucci 55mm Oversized Square Sunglasses

Bring the drama with these oversized frames! They'll help you block out haters and the sun.

$360
$155
Nordstrom Rack

Miu Miu Socit 58mm Square Sunglasses

These Miu Miu sunglasses will help you serve up peak early 2000s vibes. They come in a bunch of colors, including two that have a glitter lining.

$508
$112-$150
Nordstrom Rack

Isabel Marant 55mm Square Sunglasses

If you are looking for a pair of everyday shades, these are for you! They're also prescription-compatible.

$262
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Saint Laurent 52mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

We are obsessed with these bold cat eye sunglasses! They are the definition of fun.

$365
$130
Nordstrom Rack

Chloe 62mm Vented Round Sunglasses

We've never seen these classic Chloe frames on sale before! The best part is that they'll go with nearly everything.

$420
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Still in the mood to shop? Check out this must-have $22 acupressure mat has 25,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Pete Davidson "Sticking Up for Himself"

2

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim

3
Update!

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Is Engaged After Kyle Breakup

4

Amanda Bynes Says a Director Once Told Her She Looked Like a “Monster"

5

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal Baby Plans in Hulu Trailer