15 Best-Selling Products on Amazon That Will Help You Adjust to Daylight Savings

As much as we appreciate the longer days we get due to daylight savings, adjusting to the time change can be quite the challenge. Not only did we lose an hour of sleep yesterday, we now have to get up when it's still dark out. As if getting up on Monday mornings wasn't already hard. If daylight savings is throwing off your morning routine, we've rounded up some best-selling products on Amazon that may make a difference.
For instance, when you're struggling to stay awake in the morning, making a healthy breakfast can seem like a chore. Fortunately, products like Hamilton Beach's Breakfast Sandwich Maker and the Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker are here to make your life a lot easier. Just throw the ingredients into the appliances and let them work their magic while you finish getting ready for work.
Creating a Monday morning beauty routine can also help you feel more excited about getting up in the morning, and repeating daily affirmations can also help you start your day off right.
We've rounded up some products on Amazon that can help you better adjust to daylight savings time. Check those out below. Just snag a few of these and you'll be feeling much more refreshed and energized each day.
Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
If daylight savings has you pushing the snooze button over and over again, this innovative product can help. The Wake Up Light by Jall is a digital lamp and alarm clock designed for heavy sleepers and kids. It acts like the sunrise by increasing in brightness every 10 to 30 minutes so you can wake up "naturally." It also has a sleep setting for nighttime to help you unwind and get some rest. There are several similar products to this one Amazon, but this is a solid choice as it has over 13,600 five-star reviews and it's under $50. Can't be beat.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Keurig's K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker will help you a much-needed caffeine boost each morning. Plus, it comes in several cute colors including cool aqua, teal and pink.
Harney & Sons Green Tea with Coconut, Ginger and Vanilla
If coffee isn't your thing, a hot cup of green tea will give you the caffeine boost you need to feel more awake. This top-rated choice from Harney & Sons is an "exotic" blend of green tea, coconut, ginger and vanilla.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Eating a good breakfast at home can help you feel much more energized. With the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, you can start each day with a delicious egg sandwich. Amazon reviewers rave over how easy it is to use, and some even use this every single day. One shopper even called this a "morning magic maker."
Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker with Silicone Molds for Breakfast
Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker. Many say it's super easy to use, you just throw whatever you want to make in and let it do its thing. You don't have to deal with the Starbuck morning rush, and you can save money each week.
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is a kitchen staple, especially if you're someone who doesn't have a ton of time in the morning. You can cook up to six eggs at a time, it comes in seven cute colors and it comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers. In fact, it has over 3,800 five-star reviews.
LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
You can't help but feel totally refreshed and wide awake after a good morning workout. The LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine was deigned to give you a full-body workout through the use of the vibrating platform. It has over 13,100 five-star reviews, and multiple Amazon shoppers say this is a highlight of their mourning routine.
As one shopper wrote, "No other exercise can do what this machine does. I walk and stretch most everyday but felt I needed more. I bought this machine because I sit most of the day at a computer and feel like I needed help getting my blood flowing throughout my body. I watched the YouTube videos to help get me started and have been using my machines four times a week for a couple of weeks. I get massages regularly but never had the loosening results that this machine gives me. Each different body pose shifts the workout results. You can also repeat movements to build strength."
Newgo Cooling Eye Mask Gel Eye Mask Reusable Cold Eye Mask
This best-selling cooling eye mask was made to relieve headaches and reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. It has over 11,900 five-star reviews, and one said they use this each morning to de-puff and de-stress. Starting each day with a little self-care if the way to go.
Cosrx Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser
The Good Morning Gel Cleanser from Cosrx was made to removing dirt and impurities while strengthening your skin barrier. It's a cleanser you can use both day and night, and it comes highly recommended by shoppers who've tried it. In fact, it has over 6,500 five-star reviews.
As one reviewer wrote, "I was really hesitant to try this product at first. Every Korean Youtuber/blogger that I followed raved about it so much and I tend to not believe the hype. I caved and got it for myself when I ran out of my usual morning cleanser and I have never made a wiser decision in my life! I've tried many gel-type cleansers (Fresh Soy cleanser, Glossier Jelly cleanser, etc.) and this one really blows the others out of the water."
Tonymoly Green Tea Hydro Burst Morning Mask
Creating a beauty routine you're excited about, especially for Monday mornings, can make you a little more excited to get up. TheGreen Tea Hydro Burst Morning Mask from Tonymoly is a replenishing gel-based mask made to calm, cool and hydrate the skin.
As one shopper wrote, "This stuff is great. It's like gel, goes on clear and absorbs fast. There's no mess and it smells AMAZING! It left my skin totally smooth and not greasy, pores look great. I even noticed a difference with foundation. Makeup goes on way easier."
InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Ferulic Acid
InstaNatural's best-selling Vitamin C Serum is a daily anti-aging product made to correct dark sports, clear clogged pores and reduce the appearance of sun spots, scars, redness and more. It contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate, plump and boost the skin's ability to retain moisture. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews, and so many shoppers love how good it smells.
One reviewer wrote, "Smells good, feels good. I have purchased this a few weeks ago after dealing with a rough battle of cystic acne. I was previously using a different brand of antioxidant serum but I researched this product and thought I would give it a try. I use this in the morning before my Aveeno CC tinted moisturizer and have seen an improvement in my skin."
XLeader SoundAngel Bluetooth Speaker
This $23 speaker comes in multiple colors and has over 32,400 five-star reviews. You can play some upbeat music while you shower to get you excited for the day ahead.
SparkPod High Pressure Rain Showerhead
Speaking of showers, investing in a good shower head can make weekday mornings less miserable. In fact, one Amazon reviewer wrote, "This makes waking up in the morning even better than getting that paycheck." It's $35, comes in several colors and has over 25,000 five-star reviews.
Rise and Shine Daily Affirmations For Women by Jessica Thiefels
Reciting daily affirmations can put your in the right mood to tackle the day ahead. This book by Jessica Thiefels has positive and inspiring affirmation that you can repeat to yourself each morning, as well as exercises you can do. According to reviews, it's the "perfect" way to kick start your morning.
One reviewer wrote, "There is such a wide variety of affirmations that you will find a new one to support you every day, and they're not just one and done affirmations. You can come back to them again and again and gain something new each time you read them."
The 6-Minute Diary
All you need is six minutes each day to manifest the life you want. The 6-Minute Diary is a guided journal that was created using positive psychology. In the morning, you'll spend three minute writing about what you're grateful for, how you're going to make the day great and a positive affirmation you can repeat throughout the day. In the evening, you'll spend three minutes reflecting on the day you just had. It has over 3,500 five-star reviews and multiple shoppers say this journal is life-changing and transformative.
