The Bachelor Star Rachel Recchia Says She Uses This Foundation With 231.8K+ Sephora "Loves"

We included this product chosen by Rachel Recchia because we think you'll like her pick at this price. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're not watching Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, you're missing out. This drama is at an all-time high, the fashion game is strong, and the hair and makeup looks are on point. Finalist Rachel Recchia has had such a strong chemistry with Clayton throughout the whole season, and she manages to always look flawless, even after flying around and kissing on dates. Her makeup doesn't ever seem to budge and it always has such a natural-looking, radiant finish. Even after making out in a lake during her hometown date, she still looked stunning.
In case you didn't know, all of the contestants on The Bachelor do their own hair and makeup for the dates and confessional interviews. Rachel's foundation always looks flawless on TV. It's so easy to have foundation mess-ups, but you can't even tell where Rachel's skin ends and her foundation begins. What makeup is she using and where can I get some?
The pilot uses the NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, which is incredibly popular. This foundation has 231.8K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Keep on scrolling to learn more about it and why's a must-try product.
NARS Sheer Glow Foundation
This isn't just a foundation, it has ingredients that are said to be beneficial to your skin. The formula includes Vitamin C, which the brand says brightens the skin and diminishes discoloration and dark spots. It also has turmeric, which evens out the skin tone and brings radiance. Another great thing about this brightening foundation is that it has a lightweight, buildable coverage. If you want a sheer look, you can do that. If you're not having the best skin day, you can build up the layers without it feeling heavy on the skin.
Rachel isn't the only one who uses this foundation. If you're on the fence about buying this one, check out these glowing Sephora reviews (pun intended).
A shopper with dry skin shared, "After using so many brands on my dry skin and spending so much money to find the right foundation. Finally found this and it's miracle on your skin. Using it for now 2 years! Absolute flawless!!!"
An initially skeptical customer wrote, "OBSESSED. Ok. So when I first heard of this product a few years ago, I was turned off by the word 'sheer', because I like medium to full coverage. However, if you apply one light layer first, then stipple on another light layer, it gives AMAZING coverage but is completely breathable."
"NEW HOLY GRAIL," a fan of the product said, adding, "Had to write a review for this because I loved it so much. It's sheer but buildable and completely covers redness, even with a sheer amount. It makes my skin tone look so glowy, plump & even, and I have acne-prone, textured/scarred skin! It wore beautifully all day long, even after being out & about. 10/10 I've waited so long to buy this bc of the price but it's so worth it!"
Another Sephora shopper deemed it their "new holy grail," explaining, "This is my perfect 'my skin but better.' I was hesitant to spend the is much on a foundation but it has become my favorite foundation for everything. It blends beautifully and looks like it becomes one with my skin."
Someone else said, "LOVE! This formula has such nice coverage and blends so much better with a beauty blender than a brush in my opinion! It's a very natural finish, NOT dewy if that's the look your going for. More like your skin but better. Other products blend beautifully on top of this product, so no worries about patchy and cakey-ness."
"I must say this foundation is super underrated. I've been looking for something light but that still gives coverage,not patchy with a natural satin finish that doesn't leave me cakey & this is exactly it! My new holy grail! Perfect for dry skin," a Sephora customer said.
A loyal user of the product shared, "I go way back with this foundation. I have used this for years. My favorite foundation of all time. Never disappoints. First off, the shade range is amazing. I have dark tan skin, I'm mixed race, and shades are pretty hard to find for me. Nars shades always look very natural. Second, the finish. It's not completely matte but it isn't glowy either. It's a soft focus. Third, this has great coverage despite sheer being in its name. It's very buildable and goes on seamlessly. I love this foundation to pieces. Highly recommend."
