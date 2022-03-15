Prepare to Connect With Carly Pearce on a Whole New Level During Her 29 Tour

Watch : Carly Pearce Reveals SURPRISING Pre-Show Ritual

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

When Carly Pearce hits the road, every little thing matters.

After resuming her 29 tour in Chattanooga, Tenn., on March 10, the country singer was reminded of how powerful her songs and lyrics are to so many women. And whether her fans are high school students or people going through divorce, Carly's goal remains the same.

"I make them feel like they can get through whatever they're going through," Carly exclusively shared with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I hope that they can see I wrote this album in real time and I hope that they can see that no matter what you go through in life, you will see light on the other side if you just go through it and look at it not as a defining moment but as refinement."