15 Must-See Concerts in 2022: Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa & More

Live music is back!

After nearly two years of delays and postponements due to the pandemic, artists like Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Dua Lipa are back on the road, performing for sold-out crowds, and many more artists are following in suit now that several COVID restrictions are being lifted.

With less events being cancelled, it finally seems safe to go ahead and buy the concert ticket that has been taunting you all this time. Whether you want to dance with Dua Lipa, get in your feels with Billie Eilish and Coldplay or get lost in a country song with a beer in hand at a Thomas Rhett concert, you can do all of that this year!

Below, we rounded up the top 15 concerts of 2022 that you're not going to want to miss.