15 Must-See Concerts in 2022: Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa & More

Live music is back!
After nearly two years of delays and postponements due to the pandemic, artists like Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Dua Lipa are back on the road, performing for sold-out crowds, and many more artists are following in suit now that several COVID restrictions are being lifted.
With less events being cancelled, it finally seems safe to go ahead and buy the concert ticket that has been taunting you all this time. Whether you want to dance with Dua Lipa, get in your feels with Billie Eilish and Coldplay or get lost in a country song with a beer in hand at a Thomas Rhett concert, you can do all of that this year!
Below, we rounded up the top 15 concerts of 2022 that you're not going to want to miss.
Dua Lipa
Future Nostalgia Tour February 2022 - March 31, 2022 (US stops)
We are practically levitating at thought of getting to see the Grammy award-winning artist live. Grab your besties and dance your cold heart out to the pop singer's hits like "Love Again" and "Don't Start Now."
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub, SeatGeek
Billie Eilish
Happier Than Ever, The World Tour February 2022 - September 2022
Seeing the Grammy award-winning artist on tour is getting us all in our feels! For the next six months, the "Getting Older" singer will be touring across the U.S., Europe, New Zealand and Australia, so there's plenty of opportunities to see Billie live.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub
Justin Bieber
The Justice World Tour March 2022 - March 2023
Beliebers, your prayers worked! You can hear "Peaches," "Lonely" and more of the Grammy award-winning artist's latest hits in a city near you.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats
H.E.R.
Back Of My Mind Tour March 2022 - August 2022
Grab your girlfriends and treat yourself to a night with H.E.R.! The Grammy award-winning artist will be making stops across the U.S, the U.K. and Brussels over the next few months, so get those tickets before it's too late.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek
Dierks Bentley
Beers On Me Tour
Get ready to sway your beers in the air like you just don't care! The country music star will be hitting up cities like Houston, Nashville, Portland and more.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats
HAIM
One More HAIM Tour April 2022 - July 2022
You will most definitely be seeing us at one of HAIM's U.S stops. The sister trio is headed on tour to promote their latest album Women In Music Pt. III, which includes hits like "3 AM" and "The Steps."
BUY NOW: TicketMaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub, SeatGeek
Coldplay
Music Of The Spheres World Tour March 2022 - October 2022
Get ready to feel all the feels! The rock band will be touring across North America, South America and Europe performing hits from their latest album "Music Of The Spheres."
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub
Halsey
Love And Power Tour May 2022 - September 2022
The pop singer is headed to cities like Los Angeles, NYC and Nashville over the summer with musical guests including Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, The Marias and Äbby Roberts! If you've been to one of Halsey's past tours, you know it is a feast for the senses. Trust us when we say you'll walk out a different person!
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek.
5 Seconds of Summer
Take My Hand World Tour April 2022 - December 2022
The Australian pop rock band will be making stops across Europe, North America and Australia. Who else is excited to hear "Complete Mess" live?
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats
Lady Gaga
The Chromatica Ball July 2022 - September 2022
Mother Monster is back! The multi-hyphenate star is making 15 stops across the U.S. and Europe this summer to perform her chart-topping hits from her Chromatica album.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub
Thomas Rhett
The Bring The Bar To You Tour June 2022 - October 2022
The award-winning country music artist is finally hitting the road again! While we hope to hear past hits, we are looking forward to jamming out to his new album Where We Started, which drops on 4/1.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub, SeatGeek
Bad Bunny
The World's Hottest Tour August 2022 - December 2022
The "Yonaguni" artist is going back on the road after he finishes his currently sold-out tour, El Último Tour Del Mundo, to perform at stadiums across the U.S. and Latin America. At a few stops, the Puerto Rican rapper will be joined by DJ Alesso and Diplo.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub
Elton John
Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour March 2022 - July 2023
Get ready to sing and dance your heart out! You're not going to want to miss out on the chance to see the legendary Elton John perform his greatest hits one last time.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub
Maren Morris
Humble Quest Tour April 2022- December 2022
Starting with her Stagecoach performance, the country songstress will be touring the U.S., stopping in cities like Austin, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas and Nashville.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub
