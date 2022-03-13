Daniel Radcliffe Responds to Wolverine MCU Fan Casting Rumors

Watch : Hugh Jackman Sounds Off on Next "X-Men"

Marvel fans want Daniel Radcliffe to officially make the transition from wizard to Wolverine.

The Harry Potter actor, 32, has frequently been cast by fans as the beloved X-Men character online ever since Hugh Jackman said he would no longer be reprising his role as Logan. Now, Daniel is sharing his thoughts on the fan-casting rumors.

At the SXSW festival premiere of his film The Lost City at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 12, Daniel told Comicbook.com, "So many times, people come to me like, 'Hey man, heard the Wolverine news. That's pretty cool.' And I'm like, ‘Mate, it's not, I don't know anything about it."

Although Daniel noted that he appreciates that fans are aiming for accuracy when it comes to their casting choices.

"Somebody is clearly going like, ‘Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!'" he said. "But I don't see myself, I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me."