Sandra Bullock Rocks Red Hot Style as She Joins Daniel Radcliffe at SXSW

On hand to promote her new film The Lost City, Sandra Bullock turned heads at SXSW in a bold, suited ensemble.

Lady in red. 

Sandra Bullock wowed the crowd during the SXSW festival as she promoted her romance-adventure movie The Lost City at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 12.

Joined by co-star Daniel Radcliffe, the Oscar-winning actress—who moved to Austin after falling in love with the city while filming her classic rom com Miss Congeniality—turned heads in a red hot ensemble, which included a bold oversized blazer, wide-leg trousers and sexy twisty, cutout top. She accessorized with coordinating red pointed-toe pumps and kept her signature brunette locks effortlessly down and parted in the center. 

"It was the first time seeing it with an audience," Bullock, 57, said following a screening of the film, per Variety. "In post-production, everything was Zoom, everything was virtual, everything was in little cubes and you just had to pray. Seeing it in a theater is reminder of why we love the theater."

Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW

In the film, Sandra portrays Loretta Sage, a best-selling romance-adventure novelist. While on tour with to promote her new book, Loretta is kidnapped by Radcliffe's character Fairfax, an eccentric billionaire who believes that the lost city in Loretta's new book is real and that she knows where it is.

Bullock also produced the film, which opens nationwide on March 25. 

 Keep scrolling to see more star sightings from SXSW.

Getty Images for SXSW
Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock

The Lost City stars suited up for the premiere of their romance-adventure film.

Getty Images for SXSW
Anne Hathaway

The Oscar-winning actress shined in a silvery metallic Versace number with sexy cut-out details at the premiere of WeCrashed.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images
Nicolas Cage, Riko Shibata

The veteran actor was mad for plaid alongside his wife at the premiere of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Gary Miller/WireImage
Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan, Chloe Sevigny

The stylish cast of Hulu's upcoming series The Girl From Plainville posed for photos during the festival.

Getty Images for SXSW
Jared Leto

The House Of Gucci star rocked a retro-inspired blue patterned Gucci suit and white boots at the premiere of WeCrashed.

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

The talented married duo hit up the Prime Video's The Blue Room event during the festival.

Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW
Jenny Slate, Ben Shattuck

Alongside her husband, the I Want Your Back star turned heads in a fun and feathery pink outfit for the a Marcel The Shell With Shoes On premiere.

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for HBO
Rosario Dawson

The actress rocked a black biker jacket, black cargo pants and black boots at the premiere of HBO Max's limited series DMZ.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Ayden Mayeri, Debby Ryan

For the premiere of Spin Me Round, The Afterparty actress popped in a sparkly pink floor-legth frock while the Disney alum showed off a punky plaid mini-dress styled with chunky black boots.

Errich Petersen/Getty Images for SXSW
Eoin Macken

The La Brea star attended The Cellar premiere wearing a camel-colored stripe suit and turtleneck combo.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety
Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale

The Seriously Red stars served up #couplesgoals as they hit up the Variety Studio during the festival. 

