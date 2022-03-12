Kieran Culkin Proves He's as Cheeky as His Succession Character

Watch : Kieran Culkin Talks "Succession" at 2022 SAG Awards

It's easy to see why Kieran Culkin is so good at playing Roman Roy.

The Succession actor, who brilliantly portrays the bratty and immature youngest Roy sibling on the HBO drama, gave the middle finger to social media on March 11.

Co-star J. Smith-Cameron posted a pic of the two sharing a cocktail and Kieran couldn't resist the urge to flip us off.

"Kieran's finger is gonna get stuck like that," Smith-Cameron captioned the cozy image.

Smith-Cameron plays Gerri Kellman on the Emmy-winning show. As the interim CEO of Waystar Royco, she has a lot on her plate. But as any fan of the show will tell you, it's her on-screen relationship with Roman that provides the most intrigue. The complicated—and sometimes sexual—web that the two have woven across the show's three seasons has left viewers both shocked and intrigued. It's a relationship that the two actors have not hesitated to play up for the cameras, both on set and off.