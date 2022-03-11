The MixtapE! Presents Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
There's nothing better than queens supporting queens!
On March 11, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa got all of us talking when they released their highly anticipated collaboration, "Sweetest Pie."
"Dua is so chill," Megan shared with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "She just has a really calming spirit and she's so sweet. And anything that she really didn't like, it was such an easy tweak or an easy fix. I feel like we pretty much liked everything...It was just super easy the whole time and I really liked that about her."
With an extra hour to listen to music this weekend thanks to Daylight Savings Time, we're compiling the best new releases. Keep scrolling for your playlist.
YUNGBLUD—"The Funeral"
The ultimate British rockstar released his new single plus an accompanying music video starring Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne. "I'd spent the past four years telling people to be unapologetically themselves and to not care about what others think and realized that was something I needed to tell myself," YUNGBLUD shared in a statement. "I felt a lot of pressure, a lot of insecurity, a lot of questioning myself. But then I wrote this song and it distilled for me what this next phase in my life, not just my career, was gonna be about."
Alanis Morissette—"Olive Branch"
Just days after announcing a world tour to celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill, the seven-time Grammy winner released a heartfelt new single. "In a time where there has been so much loss, grief, fear and division...#ILoveYou," she wrote on Instagram when teasing the song. "#OliveBrand #ImSoSorry."
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa—"Sweetest Pie"
Aptly released during Women's History Month, the track is a power collaboration with two of music's most powerful women. Marking the superstars' ﬁrst single of 2022, the super delicious and sexy track celebrates women being thee prize, whatever that means to them.
Tyler Dial—"Runnin' Downhill"
For his first release in three years, the country singer-songwriter was inspired from a chapter of Matthew McConaughey's memoir, which was about the idea of carpe diem. "My take on that is about having fun, seizing the day and living hard, but you ‘better hold on to your hat when you're runnin' downhill,'" Tyler said in a statement. "I had always wanted to write a song like The Eagles' ‘Life in the Fast Lane,' and ‘Runnin' Downhill' is that sort of fun, rockin' cautionary tale, an ideal show opener."
Latto feat. 21 Savage—"Wheelie"
The Atlanta-based Queen of Da Souf teamed up with 21 Savage on a new NSFW banger, which has already inspired a TikTok challenge. "Pop it like a wheelie/ Hop on top and I go silly," she rapped. "Pretty, tight and sticky/F--k him once, he won't forget me."
Everette—"Gonna Be a Problem"
Hot off the heels of their Grand Ole Opry debut that received a standing ovation, Everette—composed of Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia—dropped a catchy new song that describes the lengths guys will go for someone they are interested in. "With bits of our real-life experience meeting our wives, it tells the story of that neon moment when you meet someone," Anthony said in a statement, "and you immediately know they're about to wreck your world in all the right ways."
Drake White—"Can't Have My Dog"
Less than three years after suffering a stroke on stage, the country singer is ready to share his journey to healing in his new album, The Optimystic. Throughout his recovery, Drake dreamed of future plans with the help of his wife, Alex. Her support inspired the already-released track "Power of a Woman." Other songs like the contemplative "Hurts the Healing" and anthemic "Giants" offer hope to anyone dealing with difficulty in their life.
Parker McCollum—"Carrying Your Love With Me"
On the heels of winning the New Male Artist of the Year award at the 2022 ACM Awards, the country singer is delivering a new rendition of George Strait's classic hit. "It's impossible to truly do this song justice," Parker said in a statement, "but when I got the opportunity to try, I just couldn't pass it up."
David J—"U Or Nothing"
Before his six-track debut EP is released in late April, the viral TikTok sensation is set to prove he's a triple threat with his new track. "There's nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody else I want," he sings. "Cuz you're the one, no other one."
Happy listening!