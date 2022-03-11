The MixtapE! Presents Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and More New Music Musts

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Fire" Music Collaboration at NYFW

There's nothing better than queens supporting queens!

On March 11, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa got all of us talking when they released their highly anticipated collaboration, "Sweetest Pie."

"Dua is so chill," Megan shared with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "She just has a really calming spirit and she's so sweet. And anything that she really didn't like, it was such an easy tweak or an easy fix. I feel like we pretty much liked everything...It was just super easy the whole time and I really liked that about her."