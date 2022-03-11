Zoe Saldana Recalls Being Advised to Change Her Name for Center Stage

As Zoe Saldana's character said in Center Stage, "I'm not dancing for them anymore. I'm dancing for me."
And that was the attitude the actress embraced for her big screen debut as Eva Rodriguez in the 2000 ballet film—even after getting some questionable career advice.
"When I did Center Stage, I remember being discouraged by my management at that time to use my name," Saldana, 43, told Entertainment Weekly in an on-camera interview posted March 11. "But their intention was never for me to stop being who I am. They celebrated who I was."
She continued, "My manager at the time was a former singer and a ballroom performer, and she did change her name as well, when she was a teenager back in the '60s, I believe. And she said it's what everybody does. That, today, is advice that we consider poor but that was her doing the best that she wanted for me. But I still knew that I liked my name."
Years after the release of Center Stage, a box office bomb that became a fan-favorite after being released on DVD, Saldana's career soared. The actress went on to star in Steven Spielberg's The Terminal, James Cameron's Avatar and its upcoming sequels, as well as the Star Trek film series, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and the final Avengers installments.
Saldana can now be seen in the new sci-fi film The Adam Project. Ryan Reynolds plays a fighter pilot who travels back from the year 2050 to stop time travel from being discovered to save his wife Laura, played by the actress, with the help of his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell). Mark Ruffalo plays his late father. The Adam Project was released on Netflix on March 11.
