2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 13 Shorts That Are Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day Long

Shopping for the perfect Coachella and Stagecoach outfit can get really stressful. You want to wear something that's cute and trendy, but you also want to be comfortable. After all, it is an outdoor music festival so there's a good chance you'll be dealing with heat and dust, among other things. Since you'll be walking around, dancing, jumping and so on, you'll need clothes that are lightweight and easy to move in.

Since we're all about helping you out, we put together lists of all the must-haves you need for Stagecoach and Coachella this year. We have all the hands-free bags you need, the jewelry, trendy tops, dresses and shoes. Now it's time for bottoms. If you're wondering what kind of bottoms you should be packing in your travel bag, shorts are a must.

If you want to have a good time, it's important to shop for shorts that will allow you to dance and move around. Fortunately, there are a ton of chic options out there, so you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort. We've rounded up some must-have shorts for Coachella and Stagecoach 2022. Check those out below.