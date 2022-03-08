2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 20 Pieces of Jewelry That Will Make Your Outfit Pop

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It may still seem like a ways away, but Coachella and Stagecoach will be here before you know it. If you're planning on attending, now's the perfect time to look up what's going to be trending this year so you can plan out the perfect outfits to bring along. Whether you're looking for hands-free bags or comfy shoes, we've got you covered. Now, we're bringing you some cute and trendy jewelry pieces you'll want to have this festival season. After all, no outfit is complete without accessories.

In fact, NYC-based stylist Gabriela Langone told E! News that costume jewelry and accessories are must-haves for your trip. "You can keep your clothes simple, pack light, and bring accessories and jewels to make each look pop," she said. Some pieces of jewelry can make your whole Coachella or Stagecoach look.

Wondering what kind of accessories will be trendy during festival season this year? According to Langone, "Fringe is back in a major way, along with Euphoria-style sparkles and shine. Mix high and low, simple and wild, and you'll have the best vibe there!"

From earrings to necklaces to body chains and face jewels, we've rounded up some must-have jewelry pieces for Coachella and Stagecoach 2022. Check those out below.