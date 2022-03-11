2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 13 Shorts That Are Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for the perfect Coachella and Stagecoach outfit can get really stressful. You want to wear something that's cute and trendy, but you also want to be comfortable. After all, it is an outdoor music festival so there's a good chance you'll be dealing with heat and dust, among other things. Since you'll be walking around, dancing, jumping and so on, you'll need clothes that are lightweight and easy to move in.
Since we're all about helping you out, we put together lists of all the must-haves you need for Stagecoach and Coachella this year. We have all the hands-free bags you need, the jewelry, trendy tops, dresses and shoes. Now it's time for bottoms. If you're wondering what kind of bottoms you should be packing in your travel bag, shorts are a must.
If you want to have a good time, it's important to shop for shorts that will allow you to dance and move around. Fortunately, there are a ton of chic options out there, so you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort. We've rounded up some must-have shorts for Coachella and Stagecoach 2022. Check those out below.
SweatyRocks Metallic Shorts Elastic Waist Shiny Pants
Love the shine? These affordable shorts on Amazon come in over 20 colors. You're sure to find one that's perfect for you.
Madewell Lightspun Easy Pull-On Shorts
If you want a pair of shorts that are comfortable, breathable and hassle-free, Madewell's Lightspun Easy Pull-On Shorts are worth it. They come in several colors and is made from their best-selling "supersoft and airy" Lightspun cotton.
Free People The Way Home Shorts
Free People's super popular Way Home shorts were made for movement. They're comfortable, stay in place and you can wear these all day long without any issues. Plus, they come in a variety of colors, you're guaranteed to find one that's perfect for your Stagecoach or Coachella outfit.
Free People The Way Home Printed Shorts
If you love Free People's Way Home shorts but want something that pops a little more, Free People have these super cute printed alternatives and the patterns are so fun. Perfect for a music festival.
Brit Biker Shorts
Biker shorts are a must-have for festival season for their versatility. You can wear them on their own or under a skirt, dress or cutoffs.
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Biker Shorts with Pockets
This $20 pair of biker shorts are perfect for Coachella, Stagecoach and beyond. They come in multiple colors and patterns, have over 6,700 five-star reviews, and one shopper said they pass all the tests. As they wrote, "[This] passes the stretch test, passes the consistent quality stitching test, passes the body shape test, passes the comfortable material test, passes the multi-season test (too thick or thin during summer/winter), and passes the price test." You can wear these all day long.
Lululemon Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short
These shorts from Lululemon are lightweight, non-chafing and feature a large waistband that's super flattering and stays in place. It comes in 10 colors including perfect-for-festival season brights like this sonic pink and highlight yellow.
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise Dad Shorts
Abercrombie and Fitch's Curve Love High Rise Dad Shorts are a great option for Coachella and Stagecoach because they were designed to be relaxed and comfortable. According to Abercrombie and Fitch shoppers, these shorts are so flattering and don't ride up when they walk. A must for festival season and beyond.
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love 90s Low Rise Baggy Shorts
For a cool '90s-inspired look, add Abercrombie and Fitch's Curve Love 90s Low Rise Baggy Shorts to your Coachella bag.
Madewell Relaxed Denim Shorts in Renfield Wash: Destructed Edition
These best-selling shorts from Madewell are super popular among shoppers. They're slouchy and relaxed to give off a laid-back feel. It was also designed to be a pair of shorts that look and feel like you've worn them for years. It's a must-have for your spring and summer wardrobe, and will work so great for your Coachella or Stagecoach outfit.
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Military Short
Madewell's Perfect Vintage Military Short are not only soft, they also have a bit of stretch. It has two big pockets in the front, so it's a cute and practical option. You can choose between toffee, palm tree green and pink.
Free People Big Sur Coast Boyfriend Shorts
These "perfectly distressed" slouchy boyfriend shorts from Free People are "sooooooo comfortable," according to one reviewer. It comes in four washes, and would look really cute paired with cowboy boots and a crop top.
Premium Ultra Soft High Waisted Harem Shorts with Pockets
These ultra soft high waisted shorts from Amazon are not only super affordable, they also have over 7,900 five-star reviews so you know they're good. Shoppers say they're great for a variety of body types, and it comes in a wide variety of solid colors and playful patterns. We love that it has that extra bit of ruching on the side. So chic!
