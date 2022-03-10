Khloé Kardashian Steps Out in Sexy Sheer Ensemble for BFF Malika and Khadijah Haqq's Birthday

Khloé Kardashian's latest outfit has got us seeing stars!
The Good American founder, 37, was spotted wearing a sheer blue, starry maxi dress and black knee-length boots while out celebrating her twin pals Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray's birthdays at Craig's in West Hollywood on Wednesday, March 9.
Commemorating the night on Instagram, Khloé posted a photo of the group—which also included Dorion Renaud and Cameron Fordham—enjoying what appears to be a huge martini glass full of sweet treats including profiteroles, sprinkles and whipped cream. She captioned the post, "Forever and always celebrating my girls!!!!"
To which Khadijah commented, "Love you!! Always! Always!"
And Malika added, "I LOVE YOU [heart emoji]."
But Khloé wasn't the only member of the family celebrating her friends' special day. Kris Jenner also took a moment to congratulate the pair on her own Instagram Story, sharing a photo of them all together (including Khloé) and writing, "Happy birthday @malika and @foreverkhadijah!! Love you!! [three heart emojis]."
Khloé's attendance at Malika and Khadijah's birthday dinner comes just one day after she told Variety that she will discuss her ex Tristan Thompson's latest scandal on the family's upcoming Hulu show.
"I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about," she said. "But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show."
The outlet also revealed that Tristan will appear on the show and that it will provide insight into his and Khloé's current relationship. The former couple, who had an on-and-off relationship that began back in 2016, share 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.
Tristan made waves in January when it was confirmed that he had fathered a baby boy, named Theo Thompson, with Maralee Nichols while he was seemingly still in a relationship with Khloé.
That month, the athlete issued an apology on his Instagram Story to the Kardashians star, writing in part, "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."