Khloé Kardashian Steps Out in Sexy Sheer Ensemble for BFF Malika and Khadijah Haqq's Birthday

Khloé Kardashian's latest outfit has got us seeing stars!

The Good American founder, 37, was spotted wearing a sheer blue, starry maxi dress and black knee-length boots while out celebrating her twin pals Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray's birthdays at Craig's in West Hollywood on Wednesday, March 9.

Commemorating the night on Instagram, Khloé posted a photo of the group—which also included Dorion Renaud and Cameron Fordham—enjoying what appears to be a huge martini glass full of sweet treats including profiteroles, sprinkles and whipped cream. She captioned the post, "Forever and always celebrating my girls!!!!"

To which Khadijah commented, "Love you!! Always! Always!"

And Malika added, "I LOVE YOU [heart emoji]."

But Khloé wasn't the only member of the family celebrating her friends' special day. Kris Jenner also took a moment to congratulate the pair on her own Instagram Story, sharing a photo of them all together (including Khloé) and writing, "Happy birthday @malika and @foreverkhadijah!! Love you!! [three heart emojis]."