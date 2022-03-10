Survivor's First Castaway Asked to Leave the Island After Shocking Confession

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

A Survivor contestant's journey has come to an end before it could even really start.

In the two-hour season 42 premiere on Wednesday, March 9, tears were shed, a shoulder was dislocated and a castaway was sent packing. Suffice to say, it was one of Survivor's most dramatic premieres ever.

The episode kicked off like any other, with the Taku tribe chatting around the campfire during their first night on the island. During the discussion, healthcare worker Jackson Fox shared that he initially auditioned for Survivor as a female, before undergoing gender confirmation surgery. And though his parents previously opposed his decision, they got to know the real him when he moved home to care for his terminally ill mother.

"My father would ask me, 'Why'd your mother get sick?'" Jackson privately explained to the cameras. "And I'd say, 'Well, I think this was the plan. You and I got a relationship and Mom got to know who I was.'"