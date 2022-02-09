Meet the Castaways Competing on the "Most Intense" Survivor Season Yet

Watch : 2021 WILDEST Reality TV Moments: "KUWTK," "Real Housewives" & More

We never thought we'd say this, but we're going to have to pass on this trip to Fiji.

CBS announced that 18 castaways are headed to the tropical locale for the upcoming season of Survivor, hosted by Jeff Probst. The group is uniquely equipped to handle any challenge, with a veterinarian, retired firefighter and therapist set to compete for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

But that doesn't mean this will be a walk in the park for the players. Season 42 is one of CBS' "most intense versions of Survivor ever," the network teased, adding the "return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits."

They'll have to outwit, outplay and outlast one another like never before. "These determined players will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach," the announcement added. "The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game."