Here's What Happened When Dakota Johnson Crashed a Stranger's Wedding

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Bonds With Dakota Johnson at Gucci Fashion Show

No RSVP? No problem for Dakota Johnson.



During a game of "Never Have I Ever" with W Magazine, published on March 10, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress shared that she has crashed a few weddings in her day.



"I feel like I've done that a lot," she said. "It's like one of my number one hobbies."



And Dakota, 32, wasn't just sitting in the background blending in with the guests. The How to Be Single actress partook in some of the festivities. "There I was, holding up the bride and groom in a chair," she continued. "And they were just like, ‘What are you doing here?'"



Though Dakota wasn't on the wedding's official guest list, maybe she'll soon be able to put together her own guest list if her relationship with Chris Martin continues to flourish.



The couple—who began dating in 2017—usually opt to keep things regarding their relationship very low-key. However, the two have been spotted out on several occasions.