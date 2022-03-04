Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Enjoy Disneyland Date Alongside Pal Jay-Z

Watch : Chris Martin Calls Dakota Johnson His "Universe" at Coldplay Concert

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin just had the adventure of a lifetime.

The couple got to experience some unique Disneyland magic on Wednesday, March 2, when they celebrated Chris' 45th birthday at the amusement park in Anaheim, Calif. Joined by a close pals Jay-Z and Simon Pegg, the pair looked chic in coordinating white tops—with Dakota rocking her tee top with blue jeans and Chris pairing his with black joggers—as they made their way through the crowd with several VIP tour guides.

During their day out, Dakota and Chris were spotted riding on popular rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Radiator Springs Racers in the neighboring Disney California Adventure park. An eyewitness tells E! News that the pair was also seen "packing on some PDA" at one point in the day as the rest of their group did some shopping nearby.

While the duo, who first sparked romance rumors in 2017, are known to be very tight-lipped about their relationship, they gave fans a rare glimpse into their universe earlier this year when the Chris made a brief cameo in a virtual panel for Dakota's new film, Cha Cha Rea Smooth.