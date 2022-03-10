How Rupert Grint Is Introducing Daughter Wednesday to Harry Potter

Rupert Grint is keeping the wizardry in the family.
During a March 9 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Harry Potter actor—most known for his role as Ron Weasley—shared how he's showing his 21-month-old daughter Wednesday—who he shares with Georgia Groome—about the magical series that made him a household name.
As host Jimmy Fallon noted, "Now you have this beautiful baby and one day you're gonna show her these movies one day and say, ‘That's daddy!'"
However, Rupert, 33, shared that he is already introducing the films to his daughter, saying, "I've already started showing her the trailers. She has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it."
Ron isn't the only character that Wednesday is getting familiar with. Elsewhere in the interview, Rupert revealed that he accidentally taught his daughter the F-word.
When Jimmy asked the British actor about whether his daughter said "dada" or "mama" first, he replied, "She says ‘dada', she says ‘mama', it was kind of at the same time. And also, the F-word came pretty quickly."
Rupert shared that his daughter spent a lot of time in his dressing room when he read over his scripts for The Servant, and his character Julian Pearce says the F-word a lot.
"Now she just says it whenever she's excited," he added. "We were in the toy store today and she was just walking around dropping it."
Jimmy then asked the Harry Potter alum if people laugh after Wednesday drops the F-bomb. Rupert replied, "It's kind of a mixed reaction. We find it hilarious, so it's kind of encouraging it."
