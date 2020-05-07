Congratulations are in order for Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome!

The 31-year-old actor and the 28-year-old actress have welcomed a baby girl. Clair Dobbs, a publicist for the proud parents, confirmed the little one's arrival to E! News on Thursday.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," the rep said. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

The name of the child was not immediately revealed.

Fans first learned about the pregnancy in April. Grint and Groome were spotted out in London at the time, and followers got their very first look at her baby bump.

This is the first child for the couple, who have been romantically linked together for years. The Harry Potter alum suggested he'd like to start a family one day during a 2018 interview with The Guardian.

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon," the Ron Weasley star told the publication at the time. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."