2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 13 Cute & Trendy Tops You Need This Year

If you're looking for Coachella and Stagecoach outfit ideas, we've got you covered. From sheer to Barbie pink, we've rounded up all the trendy and cute must-have tops for festival season 2022.

By Kristine Fellizar Mar 10, 2022 2:07 AMTags
E-comm: Coachella 2022 TopsGetty Images for Coachella

With Stagecoach and Coachella coming closer each day, it doesn't hurt to get your shopping done as soon as possible. We brought you the hands-free bags you'll want to carry, must-have shoes and boots that are both chic and comfy, trendy jewelry pieces you'll want to accessorize with and the dresses that'll help you beat the heat in style. Now, we've got the must-have tops you'll want to pack on your trip to Stagecoach and Coachella this year. We even got some insight from celebrity stylist and TV personality, Cindy Conroy, on the trendiest colors and styles for 2022. 

The good news is, there are "no hard and fast ruled to being desert paradise chic," Cindy told E! News. When it comes to putting together the right Stagecoach or Coachella outfit, she said to "have fun" and "wear whatever speaks to you." Music festivals are your opportunity to showcase your own sense of style, whether that's a sporty look, beach vixen-inspired or classy bohemia. 

When it comes to tops, Cindy said we'll see a "skyrocketing amount" of varied styles that are all trendy, but so different. "So play as you will," she said. 

What tops are going to be trendy for Coachella and Stagecoach 2022?

According to Cindy, there are a few things you may want to start shopping for right now. For a "saucy allure," she recommends dipping your toe into the sheer delicates trend. See-through tops and draped scarfs will be everywhere this year. "Sure the transparent trend can be a bit much, but being over-dressed isn't a thing," she said. 

Eye-popping color is also going to be huge this festival season. "Join in by donning Barbie pink, color bursts of orange or apple green — all staples on the spring runways so you'll see lots of these hues and even soft periwinkle," Cindy said.

Feminine, breathable tops in folk lace are also a must. This material will leave you feeling so fresh and so clean," she said. "But if lace isn't your thing, wear embroidered or quilted blouses. They're chic and a romantic alternative you'll fall in love with."

We've rounded up some must-have tops for Stagecoach and Coachella 2022. Check those out below.

Free People Nice Try Muscle Tank

Rock the sheer trend with Free People's Nice Try Muscle Tank. It comes in four colorful patterns including this cute retro combo.

$30
Free People

Free People After Sunrise Mesh Tee

You can't go wrong with a simple mesh tee. This cropped option from Free People is super versatile and comes in mauve, black and brown.

$30
Free People

L’Academie The Claude Top

You can't not have a good time when you're sporting this playful green crop top.

$138
Revolve

Shein Sxy Off Shoulder Twist Front Cut Out Crop Top

This Shein shopper-fave comes in five colors including a bold hot pink and burnt orange. Sizes range from XS to 4XL.

$9
Shein

Amanda Uprichard Bexley Top

We can't resist a hot pink, and the bold color of this top is so eye-catching. 

$185
Revolve

FP One Cheri Top

This super versatile smocked cropped top from Free People comes in four colors including brown and petal pink. Accessorize with a hat and some cute layered necklaces for a chic festival look.

$68
Free People

Lulus Room to Roam Red Paisley Print Tie-Front Crop Top

Lulus' Room To Roam Red Bandana Print Crop Top was practically made for Stagecoach.

$28
Lulus

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Ryleigh Crochet Top

This gorgeous crochet top would look so cute styled with a pair of shorts, boots and colorful layered necklaces.

$138
Revolve

Shein Rainbow Striped Pattern Fringe Hem Tie Backless Cover Up

This colorful, Y2K-inspired top was made for dancing all day long. It's pretty much the perfect Coachella top. Sizes range from S to 3XL.

$9
Shein

Free People Flutter By Crop

Free People's gorgeous Flutter by Crop top is a guaranteed compliment-getter. The sieves are really fun and the butterfly embellishments are a cute touch. It comes in four colors including pop pink and black.

$68
Free People

Lulus Let's Run Away Rust Brown Crochet Halter Crop Top

Lulus' Let's Run Away crochet halter top is a music festival season must-have. It comes in rust brown, white and black. According to numerous Lulus shoppers, it gets a ton of compliments.

$28
Lulus

Good American Seamless Funnel Tank Bodysuit

Stand out in bright playful colors like this chartreuse bodysuit from Good American. If green's not your thing, this also comes in hot pink, hot coral and electric lime.

$55
Good American

FP One Heather Top

FP One's Heather Top is perfect for Stagecoach and Coachella because it's sexy, light and "ridiculously soft," according to one reviewer. You can wear it all day and feel totally comfortable. You can choose between five colors.

$38
Free People

Looking for more Coachella fashion inspo? Check out the trends we're predicting for Coachella & Stagecoach Festival Season 2022.

