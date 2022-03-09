Tom Hanks Transforms Into Geppetto in Magical Pinocchio Live-Action First Look

Watch : Red Carpet Rewind: Tom Hanks

When you wish upon a star, what do you get?

Apparently, a sneak peek of Tom Hanks as Geppetto. On March 9, Disney+ released a first look of its upcoming all-new live action Pinocchio, which stars Hanks as the woodcarver we all know and love, who builds and treats the puppet as if he were his own son. The film, directed by Robert Zemeckis, will be a "retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy," according to the movie's description.

Along with Hanks, the A-list cast includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio's guide and "conscience," Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John, Lorraine Bracco as new character Sofia the Seagull and Luke Evans as The Coachman.

The Jackie Levine and Jack Rapke–executive produced series is set to premiere on Disney+ this September.