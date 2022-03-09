YouTuber David Dobrik Shares His "Biggest Regret" Following Jeff Wittek Accident

Watch : YouTuber Jeff Wittek Claims David Dobrik Caused Near-Fatal Accident

David Dobrik is ready to address his falling out with a fellow YouTube star.

Last month, Jeff Wittek spoke out about why he was "done" being "fake friends" with the online creator as he recovered from a near-fatal accident. This week, David addressed the issue on his VIEWS video podcast.

"The Jeff thing is the f--king worst. That day is like, the worst, the worst thing that's ever happened to me and I wish I would f--king do anything to take that day back and be like, I wish it was me up there," David shared on the March 8 episode. "And it's a s--tty, it's an accident. That's what it was. It's an accident."

Back in June 2020, Jeff suffered serious injuries to his face after getting into an accident while making a video with a group of vloggers. At one point in the shoot, the group decided to place an excavator vehicle in a lake and swing people around from a rope.