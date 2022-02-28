YouTuber Jeff Wittek Speaks Out Against "Scumbag" David Dobrik Again After Severe Eye Surgery

YouTuber Jeff Wittek is opening up about why he cut David Dobrik out of his life.
In a new episode of his Jeff FM podcast on Friday, Feb. 25, Wittek called Dobrik a "scumbag" and said that he believes the fellow YouTube star will paint him as being solely responsible for his near-fatal accident—which he is still recovering from—in an upcoming documentary premiering at SXSW next month.
E! News has reached out to Dobrik's rep for comment and has not heard back.
In June 2020, Wittek suffered serious injuries to his face and skull after he was swung on a rope tied to an excavator operated by Dobrik. Footage of the incident was later posted to YouTube in April 2021. Now, in a recent Patreon livestream, Wittek shared that he was "done" being "fake friends" with the other creator, who he said did not text him after his most recent eye surgery.
"I've been protecting this guy for so long and there's so much to this story than just him not texting me for a week after I had such a drastic surgery where I could've been blind," Wittek said on his podcast. "I just want to f--king tell the truth finally. I gave this motherf--ker so many chances. Even now, a week later, I still haven't heard a peep."
At the beginning of the podcast, Wittek shared that he "just had eye surgery," adding, "It was a gnarly surgery. They had to move my eyeball forward. There was about a 30 percent chance that I would have woken up blind from the surgery in that eye but fortunately, everything went great."
Wittek boiled his problem with the popular Vlog Squad member down into three main points. "The fact that he is a scumbag friend, a fake friend, now that the documentary is over doesn't give a f--k, doesn't text me, doesn't check in," he said. "The other reason: him saying now, flipping the script, saying, ‘Oh, it was f--kin Jeff's idea. He's crazy.' Complete bulls--t."
Later, Wittek said that Dobrik agreed to pay one of his hospital bills and then didn't. "Our agreement was just cover the hospital bills. I don't care about anything else. I'm not coming after him for money I lost from not being able to work or anything like that," Wittek said. "They didn't pay a f--king bill, I got an infraction on my credit now. I go to get a house and I can't get a loan."
"For those who think I'm trolling or I'm f--king crazy on Instagram, honestly I could give a f--k," he said, "because it's the best I've felt in a while getting all this s--t off my chest. It feels good to cut bad people out of your life."