Will Ferrell Is the Real MVP for His Surprise Appearance at Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors had a new player out on the court ahead of the team's March 8 game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and he was…Jackie Moon?

Well, sort of. Will Ferrell dressed up as the character from his 2008 movie Semi-Pro and joined the Warriors for a warm-up at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. Donning his Flint Tropics uniform, the actor practiced guarding Klay Thompson, shooting free throws (in Moon's underhand "granny style") with Stephen Curry and even sank the ball from half court at the Chase Center.

So, how did the Warriors go about recruiting Moon, er, Ferrell? Coach Steve Kerr explained how it all came to be during a post-game press conference.

"He actually emailed me a while back, and I didn't believe it was him," Kerr told reporters in a video shared by NBC Sports Bay Area. "So we exchanged a couple of emails and then, you know, concocted the plan."

Kerr noted Ferrell is a "huge Klay Thompson fan, and he knows how much Klay loves dressing up as Jackie Moon"—which the shooting guard did for Halloween a few years back.