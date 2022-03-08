Colton Underwood Claims Bachelor Throws Stars to the "Wolves" After Show

Watch : "Bachelor" Alum Colton Underwood Is ENGAGED to Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood isn't beating around the rose bush.

Three years after he starred on The Bachelor, the 30-year-old had some choice words for how the franchise could do better. For starters, he thinks the ABC love hunt should be "listening to its former leads and listening to its contestants," he said on the March 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and also "providing help for them when they need it after the show because they really come in and change your life and then sort of throw you to the wolves."

Indeed, his journey was a bit of a rollercoaster, to say the least. After appearing on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and then season five of Bachelor in Paradise, he gave his final rose to Cassie Randolph on The Bachelor in 2019. Though the show ended, the drama didn't. In September 2020, four months after their split, she filed a restraining order and accused him of stalking and harassing her. (She has since dropped the case and Colton has apologized.)