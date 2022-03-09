Exclusive

How Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim's Love Story Outlasted Any Survivor Competition

In an exclusive interview with E! News, former Survivor contestants Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim looked back on their “super crazy” love story that deserves an idol of its own.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 09, 2022 2:00 PMTags
TVReality TVSurvivorExclusivesCouplesCelebrities
Watch: "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

Survivors, are you ready for this sweet love story?

While most castaways expect grueling challenges, hidden idols and shocking tribal councils, there's one Survivor element many don't exactly prepare for: finding love.

But that's exactly the outcome Sierra Dawn Anglim and Joe Anglim found after appearing on Survivor: Worlds Apart back in 2014.

"I never in a million years thought I would find love on Survivor," Sierra exclusively shared with E! News. "Even being out there and competing and seeing him, I never ever would have thought he would be the love of my life. If I knew, I wouldn't have voted him out."

For Joe, finding a significant other wasn't on his itinerary either. For starters, being on an island with little supplies isn't exactly the most romantic. And yes, there's a $1 million prize up for grabs that deserves the most focus. At the same time, there was an attraction that couldn't be denied.

photos
Survivor 42: Meet the Contestants

"It's tricky because you obviously don't want to get caught up in any type of romance," he said. "You've seen other players and you're like, 'How? They're dirty. They're nasty. How are they even wanting to like cuddle?' But we did cuddle one night because it was freezing cold out there…It was a great cuddle."

Instagram

After the season wrapped, the pair started hanging out more before eventually getting married in 2019. They welcomed their first child—daughter Della Dawn Anglim—in May 2021 and are now expecting baby No. 2. 

"One of the main reasons that I married her is because I saw so many motherly qualities and just how she took care of her horses and took care of me and I was like, ‘Yeah, I need to make her a forever boo,'" Joe said. "She's just such a hard working mom [and barrel racer] and cares so much." 

While parenthood makes it more challenging for date nights, the couple is committed to quality time together every Friday evening. And even if some occasions are more casual like a game night or takeout, both parties agree it's important to their relationship.

Trending Stories

1

We Don't Know How to Feel After That Messy Bachelor Breakup

2

See Sharna Burgess' Perfect Reaction to Question About Megan Fox

3

And the Candidates to Be the Next Bachelorette Are...

photos
Reality TV Stars Who Broke Up in 2021

When asked if they would ever return to Survivor or compete in another reality competition show like The Amazing Race, both Joe and Sierra were 100 percent down.

Instagram

"We're both so competitive. We would do any and all," Sierra said. "It's different now having a baby...I would love to go and play again. It's just a little tough missing out on some milestones while you're gone."

Joe added, "That would be a tough one if one us got called to do something else. I would miss her so much."

But for now, the couple is preparing to welcome their second child. On Feb. 14, Sierra announced on Instagram that she's expecting the "final member" to her tribe with Joe. 

"For me, I feel like Joe has been so patient with me," Sierra said. "I know I am hard to handle and a lot and to know that he can be patient with me, I knew he would make an amazing father." 

In honor of Survivor's new season, E! News is checking in on where other couples from the show stand. Keep scrolling to see which romances fizzled and which ones are stronger than ever.

Instagram
Michele Fitzgerald & Dean Kowalski

They dated! Despite competing on different seasons, the pair turned their friendship into something more during quarantine. "Summer lovin'," Dean shared on Instagram back in August 2020. The couple would ultimately part ways before Michele appeared on MTV's The Challenge.

Instagram
Jaclyn Schultz & Jon Misch

After competing on Survivor: San Juan del Sur, the couple said "I Do" in August 2015 near Detroit. In September 2020, the couple announced they were pregnant through IVF. 

CBS
Parvati Shallow and John Fincher

Parvati Shallow, a fan-favorite from multiple iterations of Survivor and the Sole Survivor of Fans vs. Favorites, started dating John Fincher of Survivor: Samoa in 2014. They married in 2017 and welcomed a daughter in 2018, with Parvati returning to compete in Winners at War just months after giving birth. In August 2021, the couple would file for divorce. 

Instagram
Joe Anglim & Sierra Dawn Thomas

These two Survivor lovebirds met in 2014 during Worlds Apart. Although they didn't start dating immediately after the show, they became a couple a few years later and announced their engagement on April 9, 2019. Just before Thanksgiving 2019, the couple said "I Do" in a magical Utah wedding ceremony.

In 2022, the couple is expecting their second child. 

Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images
Elizabeth Beisel & Jack Nichting

One day after reuniting for Survivor season 39's finale, the two contestants confirmed on Instagram that they were dating. "WOAH. Did you guys hear the news?" Elizabeth wrote on Instagram. "I've got a curly haired boyfriend named Jack and he is simply the most wonderful human being I know. And yes, we share hair products."

Instagram
Jenna Bowman and Sebastian Noel

These Survivor: Ghost Island contestants are so intertwined they started a vlog and a couples Instagram account: Tarzan and Jen.

CBS
Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson

This pair from 2011's Survivor: South Pacific had almost instant sparks. Their relationship took them on The Amazing Race together, and they wed in 2014.

Instagram
Alec Merlino & Kara Kay

After competing on Season 37 or Survivor: David vs. Goliah, the two contestants formed a romantic relationship in San Diego, Calif. "We shared so much chemistry and friendship on the island," Kara explained to E! News. "And then we got home and we both knew." Unfortunately, the pair privately split with Alec telling Entertainment Weekly in 2021 that it was "the most normal and amicable breakup." 

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment
Wendell Holland & Michele Fitzergald

The two winners off-camera romance was revealed during an episode of Survivor: Winners at War when the tribe swap resulted in the exes being placed on the same tribe. 

"How the heck did I get stuck stranded on an island with my ex-boyfriend? [Laughs.] Wendell and I dated briefly which is a saga in itself," Michele revealed in the Mar. 11 episode after a tribe swap went down. "Even though our relationship didn't necessarily work out, I'm hoping this can work a little better than our dating."

Robert Voets/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich

Oh, Boston Rob and Amber. These two took showmance to the next level. They met in 2003 while on Survivor: All-Stars, got engaged in 2004, and had a TV wedding in 2005. They competed on The Amazing Race in season seven and returned for The Amazing Race: All-Stars in 2007. They have four daughters together and both returned for another shot at winning the title of Sole Survivor for season 40. 

Instagram/Rachel Foulger
Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger

After competing on Survivor: Blood vs. Water together, which Apostol won, the couple got married 2015 after getting engaged on the finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' second season.

They've since welcomed two daughters and Tyson most recently competed on Winners at War.

CBS
Mary Sartain and Ryan Opray

The couple were introduced by Johnny Fairplay and were engaged, but the relationship didn't last.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Jeff Probst and Julie Berry

After production on Survivor: Vanuatu wrapped, Probst, the longtime host of the CBS series, reached out to Berry. The two started dating, but kept the relationship a secret until after Berry's season aired. They were together for a few years, but eventually split.

Steve Mack/Getty Images
Spencer Duhm and Todd Herzog

Todd Herzog, the winner of Survivor: China, met Survivor: Tocantins contestant Spencer Duhm in 2009. The couple eventually split, and Todd later appeared on Dr. Phil for an intervention with his alcohol addiction.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Stephen Fishbach and Courtney Yates

Courtney Yates of Survivor: China and Stephen Fishbach of Survivor: Tocantins never competed on the series together, but met in 2009 and struck up a romantic relationship, but it didn't last. Stephen got married in 2018.

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images
Ethan Zohn and Jenna Morasca

These two Survivor winners met during the finale of Survivor: The Amazon. They started dating in 2003 and were together for 10 years, even appearing on The Amazing Race.

"It is with much consideration and a heavy heart that we are announcing that after 10 years of a loving relationship, the decision was made to move on without each other," a rep for the couple told E! News in 2013. "We will carry with us the memories of a relationship grounded in love, laughter, support and friendship."

"We have experienced some of life's greatest joys and toughest challenges together, and our decision to be apart can never diminish that. We want to thank everyone for their support and we ask that our privacy be respected as we move forward." Ethan is now married and is one of the 20 winners back for season 40.

Instagram
Erik Huffman and Jaime Dugan-Huffman

The Survivor: China contestants met on the show in 2007 during the competition. They married two years later and have since welcomed a son. 

CBS
Alex Bell and Kim Powers

Alex Bell, from Survivor: The Amazon, and Kim Powers, from Survivor: Africa, met through the show and got married in 2006.

CBS
David Murphy and Carolina Eastwood

Carolina Eastwood, a Survivor: Tocantins contestant, and David Murphy, a Survivor: Redemption Island contestant, got engaged on TV during the Redemption Island reunion. However, the marriage didn't happen and they later split.

CBS
Ozzy Lusth and Amanda Kimmel

Lusth and Kimmel met on Survivor season 16, Survivor: Micronesia, where a showmance quickly developed. They continued dating after cameras stopped rolling, but eventually split.

Survivor kicks off a brand-new season Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

We Don't Know How to Feel After That Messy Bachelor Breakup

2

See Sharna Burgess' Perfect Reaction to Question About Megan Fox

3

And the Candidates to Be the Next Bachelorette Are...

4

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Reunite For Florida Getaway

5

Why Chris Pine's New Look Continues to Spark a Social Media Frenzy