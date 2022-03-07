Bold Colors You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Rock in Spring 2022

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Puffer and space heater season is almost over, which means to time to re-evaluate your warm weather wardrobe!

Since it is the season of rebirth, spring serves as a great opportunity to go out of your comfort zone in terms of style. Whether that's showing a bit more skin or adding new prints and colors to your wardrobe, why not try something new after being covered in layers for the past few months?

Although neutrals are still very much in style among It Girls, the dopamine dressing trend is gaining traction, which is why you're seeing bright colored styles in all of your favorite stores. Who knew that being bold with your style choices can also have a positive effect on your mental health!

While florals are aren't groundbreaking for spring, colors like hot pink, bright orange, cerulean blue and lime are the way to go in terms of making a statement this season. If you're ready to revamp your style in a bold way, check out the dresses, pantsuits, shoes, tops and accessories in those trending hues below.