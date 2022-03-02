All the Ways It Girls Are Styling Blazers This Season

Having a few staple blazers in your wardrobe will take the stress out of getting ready.

By Emily Spain Mar 02, 2022 7:34 PMTags
E-Comm: It Girl Blazer TrendGetty Images/Mega

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have "nothing to wear," keep reading.

Whether you're headed back to the office or trying to navigate an unpredictable schedule, it can be hard to pull together elevated outfits that will take you from morning to night without needing to change. But if you have a few blazers in your closet, you won't have to stress (too much) over finding the perfect fit since there are so many ways to style them.

You can rock your blazer with a pair of jeans and a plain tee like Elsa Hosk or you can layer it like Hailey Bieber with a hoodie for a casual yet trendy look. And if you're going to a fancier event or have a hot date, we'd opt for an oversized blazer and a mini dress as demonstrated by Vanessa Hudgens. You can also take the traditional route and rep a more tailored style with some slacks for an office-ready look to show everyone that you mean business.

Whatever your style needs may be, we rounded up 11 blazers below that will help you dress the part and feel like a total It Girl.

ASOS Design Perfect Blazer in Black

If you're looking for an oversized blazer that you can wear on-repeat, look no further than this budget-friendly style from ASOS.

$55
ASOS

Wayf One-Button Blazer

Available in five colors, this one-button blazer has a tailored fit that will help you look like a total girl boss.

$128
$50
Nordstrom Rack

SheIn Women's Lapel Collar Coat Long Sleeve Plaid Blazer Outerwear

The only thing we love more than the long fit on this blazer is the price!

$47
Amazon

The Boss Blazer 2.0

If you want to dress to impress, pair this oversized, double-breasted blazer with the matching trousers!

$159
Good American

Oversized Blazer

If you're all about the neutral lifestyle, this oversized woven blazer is a solid choice to have on hand. The best part? It has front pockets!

$50
H&M

Vero Moda Tall Tailored Suit Blazer in Bright Green

St. Patrick's Day is around the corner! This tailored blazer will pair well with a tall glass of beer and some Irish eats. Plus, it's a great color for spring, so you can wear it on-repeat beyond March 17th.

$64
ASOS

Milumia Women's Open Front Blazer

Offered in 11 prints and versatile hues, this open front style is great for mixing patterns or adding a little fun to an otherwise plain outfit.

$25
Amazon

BLANKNYC Double Breasted Faux Leather Blazer

Everyone needs a faux-leather blazer in their wardrobe. This one will elevate any ensemble!

$128
Nordstrom

Double-Breasted Blazer

We love a blazer that's only $35, but looks like it should be over $100. You can't go wrong with the plaid design either!

$35
H&M

Sculpted Italian Wool Blazer

This stunning wool blazer is sure to remain a staple in your closet for years on end. It's classic, but you can modernize it with jewelry or a graphic tee underneath.

$210-$229
Banana Republic

Topshop Bold Shoulder Double-Breasted Blazer

Also available in neon yellow, this double-breasted style will fit in nicely with the rest of your spring wardrobe.

$123
Nordstrom

