Bold Colors You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Rock in Spring 2022

We rounded up colorful blazers, denim, tops, dresses and accessories to help you feel like the main character this season.

By Emily Spain Mar 07, 2022 9:56 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Bold Spring Color Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Puffer and space heater season is almost over, which means to time to re-evaluate your warm weather wardrobe!

Since it is the season of rebirth, spring serves as a great opportunity to go out of your comfort zone in terms of style. Whether that's showing a bit more skin or adding new prints and colors to your wardrobe, why not try something new after being covered in layers for the past few months?

Although neutrals are still very much in style among It Girls, the dopamine dressing trend is gaining traction, which is why you're seeing bright colored styles in all of your favorite stores. Who knew that being bold with your style choices can also have a positive effect on your mental health!

While florals are aren't groundbreaking for spring, colors like hot pink, bright orange, cerulean blue and lime are the way to go in terms of making a statement this season. If you're ready to revamp your style in a bold way, check out the dresses, pantsuits, shoes, tops and accessories in those trending hues below.

read
All the Ways It Girls Are Styling Blazers This Season

SOLY HUX Women's Print Elastic High-Waisted Flare Bell Bottom Pants

Keep things groovy with these flare bell bottom pants

$14-$29
Amazon

Open Edit Blazer

Whether you are working in the office on St. Patrick's Day or hitting the pub, this bold blazer is a must.

$75
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind's Shake Slams Nick Lachey After Tense Reunion

2

See Travis Barker's Sweet Reaction to Penelope Disick's Drawing of Him

3

Josh Hartnett Marries Tamsin Egerton in Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Women's Hooded Puffer Jacket - Wild Fable™

We are obsessed with this checkered puffer! It will keep you warm on those breezy spring days that call for an extra layer.

$25
$21
Target

Sundaze Set

If you're headed somewhere tropical, we suggest packing this tube top and maxi skirt set!

$82
Princess Polly

Twist Cut Out Pocket Detail Blazer Dress

This cut-out dress is so versatile! You can rock it at a fancy event or at brunch with friends.

$90
$36
boohoo

Camila Coelho Pixie Tank Top

Also available in hot pink and orange, this tank top has a flattering ruched neckline that will make any outfit look that much more chic. Plus, there's a matching skirt!

$108
Revolve
$158 Skirt
Revolve

ASOS Design Petite Extreme Man Suit in Fluro Pink

We love a pantsuit, especially one that comes in pink! 

$82
ASOS
$55 Pants
ASOS

Lucas Crossbody Bag

Now this is a great designer dupe! You can't beat the price. Plus, this bag will add a fun pop of color to any outfit.

$30
DSW

Candy Land Ankle Boots

These patent leather boots will stop people in their tracks. They're bold, chic and on-trend—what more could you want? They also come in other colors like blue and green.

$218
Free People

Ribbed Manifest Short Sleeve

The midriff flossing trend isn't going anywhere, which is why you need this top in your wardrobe.

$62
Alo Yoga

Schutz Nellina Sandal

If you don't want to rep a bold dress or pantsuit, rep these dazzling sandals for some added color.

$128
Revolve

Party for Two Hot Pink Asymmetrical Bodycon Mini Dress

An asymmetrical neckline paired with a darted bodice makes for one flattering combination. Plus, the bold pink hue will make you stand out in a good way!

$59
Lulus

Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bodysuit

Pair this curve-hugging bodysuit with some high-waisted jeans for an easy everyday fit.

$62
SKIMS

Topshop Pinseam Tailored Shirt in Cobalt

We love a pantsuit moment. This cobalt blue set will show people you mean business in the style department.

$74
ASOS
$74
ASOS

Public Desire Harlie Mules in Blue Croc

How chic are these blue crocodile kitten heels? They're perfect for those who don't want to commit to a bold outfit, but want to add an element of fun their neutral look.

$42
$29
ASOS

Vanlinker Retro Vintage 70s Sunglasses

These retro shades are a must for sunny days ahead!

$18
Amazon

Hosbjerg Elora Pants

These pants are an immediate 'add to cart' for us. The split hem detailing is another trend we're currently loving!

$168
Free People

Blue Cut Out Knitted Top

Style this knitted top with a pair of denim or leather pants for a cute date night look.

$65
River Island

House of Sunny Canvas Jessie Pants

See pants don't have to be boring! We love this groovy style.

$125
$63
The Lobby

Bershka Asymmetric One Shoulder Cut-Out Crop Top in Bright Orange

Whether you have a girls' night coming up or just want to have a fun crop top on-hand, this one-shoulder style is for you. 

$26
ASOS

Tennis Skirt

If you're going for more of a sporty aesthetic this season, you'll definitely want to get this bright orange tennis skirt.

$56
Los Angeles Apparel

LA Hearts Artwork High Neck Sweater Tank Top

Since the weather can be unpredictable, this adorable sweater tank top is a great layering piece to have in your closet. Wear it alone on warmer days and put a long-sleeve underneath on colder days.

$30
$27
PacSun

Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Heel

Between the color and block heel, this mule has us excited for sandal weather.

$90
$79
Zappos

Top Handle Clutch Handbag

Another designer handbag dupe for you! Although this bag is on the smaller side, it will still elevate any outfit.

$26
$17
Amazon

Revolve x Cotton Citizen Brisbane Cut Out Tank Dress

Pair this cut-out dress with some strappy sandals and you'll be ready to hit the town!

$225
$90
Revolve

Ready for more fashion inspiration? Check out Anthropologie's dress edit to get excited for spring!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind's Shake Slams Nick Lachey After Tense Reunion

2

See Travis Barker's Sweet Reaction to Penelope Disick's Drawing of Him

3

Josh Hartnett Marries Tamsin Egerton in Intimate Wedding Ceremony

4

YouTube Singer Lil Bo Weep Dead at 22

5

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams Fuels Deepti Vempati Romance Rumors