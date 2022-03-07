Bold Colors You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Rock in Spring 2022

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Puffer and space heater season is almost over, which means to time to re-evaluate your warm weather wardrobe!
Since it is the season of rebirth, spring serves as a great opportunity to go out of your comfort zone in terms of style. Whether that's showing a bit more skin or adding new prints and colors to your wardrobe, why not try something new after being covered in layers for the past few months?
Although neutrals are still very much in style among It Girls, the dopamine dressing trend is gaining traction, which is why you're seeing bright colored styles in all of your favorite stores. Who knew that being bold with your style choices can also have a positive effect on your mental health!
While florals are aren't groundbreaking for spring, colors like hot pink, bright orange, cerulean blue and lime are the way to go in terms of making a statement this season. If you're ready to revamp your style in a bold way, check out the dresses, pantsuits, shoes, tops and accessories in those trending hues below.
SOLY HUX Women's Print Elastic High-Waisted Flare Bell Bottom Pants
Keep things groovy with these flare bell bottom pants!
Open Edit Blazer
Whether you are working in the office on St. Patrick's Day or hitting the pub, this bold blazer is a must.
Women's Hooded Puffer Jacket - Wild Fable™
We are obsessed with this checkered puffer! It will keep you warm on those breezy spring days that call for an extra layer.
Sundaze Set
If you're headed somewhere tropical, we suggest packing this tube top and maxi skirt set!
Twist Cut Out Pocket Detail Blazer Dress
This cut-out dress is so versatile! You can rock it at a fancy event or at brunch with friends.
Camila Coelho Pixie Tank Top
Also available in hot pink and orange, this tank top has a flattering ruched neckline that will make any outfit look that much more chic. Plus, there's a matching skirt!
ASOS Design Petite Extreme Man Suit in Fluro Pink
We love a pantsuit, especially one that comes in pink!
Lucas Crossbody Bag
Now this is a great designer dupe! You can't beat the price. Plus, this bag will add a fun pop of color to any outfit.
Candy Land Ankle Boots
These patent leather boots will stop people in their tracks. They're bold, chic and on-trend—what more could you want? They also come in other colors like blue and green.
Ribbed Manifest Short Sleeve
The midriff flossing trend isn't going anywhere, which is why you need this top in your wardrobe.
Schutz Nellina Sandal
If you don't want to rep a bold dress or pantsuit, rep these dazzling sandals for some added color.
Party for Two Hot Pink Asymmetrical Bodycon Mini Dress
An asymmetrical neckline paired with a darted bodice makes for one flattering combination. Plus, the bold pink hue will make you stand out in a good way!
Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bodysuit
Pair this curve-hugging bodysuit with some high-waisted jeans for an easy everyday fit.
Topshop Pinseam Tailored Shirt in Cobalt
We love a pantsuit moment. This cobalt blue set will show people you mean business in the style department.
Public Desire Harlie Mules in Blue Croc
How chic are these blue crocodile kitten heels? They're perfect for those who don't want to commit to a bold outfit, but want to add an element of fun their neutral look.
Vanlinker Retro Vintage 70s Sunglasses
These retro shades are a must for sunny days ahead!
Hosbjerg Elora Pants
These pants are an immediate 'add to cart' for us. The split hem detailing is another trend we're currently loving!
Blue Cut Out Knitted Top
Style this knitted top with a pair of denim or leather pants for a cute date night look.
House of Sunny Canvas Jessie Pants
See pants don't have to be boring! We love this groovy style.
Bershka Asymmetric One Shoulder Cut-Out Crop Top in Bright Orange
Whether you have a girls' night coming up or just want to have a fun crop top on-hand, this one-shoulder style is for you.
Tennis Skirt
If you're going for more of a sporty aesthetic this season, you'll definitely want to get this bright orange tennis skirt.
LA Hearts Artwork High Neck Sweater Tank Top
Since the weather can be unpredictable, this adorable sweater tank top is a great layering piece to have in your closet. Wear it alone on warmer days and put a long-sleeve underneath on colder days.
Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Heel
Between the color and block heel, this mule has us excited for sandal weather.
Top Handle Clutch Handbag
Another designer handbag dupe for you! Although this bag is on the smaller side, it will still elevate any outfit.
Revolve x Cotton Citizen Brisbane Cut Out Tank Dress
Pair this cut-out dress with some strappy sandals and you'll be ready to hit the town!
