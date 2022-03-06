Nina Dobrev and Friends Go Full Shaun White at Olympian's Retirement Party

Going out in style.
Once month after Shaun White announced his Olympic retirement, his girlfriend Nina Dobrev threw him an epic party to celebrate his decorated career.
"Celebrating the [goat] and bringing back the [red hair] one last time," the actress, 33, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Saturday, March 5.
In the fun photos from the night before, The Vampire Diaries alum and the 35-year-old snowboarder—once dubbed "The Flying Tomato"—are seen partying with their loved ones at the Microsoft Lounge in Los Angeles. In one standout snap, taken in a Pixster photo booth, Shaun, Nina and some friends wear long red wigs similar to the Olympian's signature hairdo in his younger years.
"Bring back the flowing locks to celebrate this ‘old guy' retiring at 35," she wrote on her Instagram Story, where she shared even more pics of the bash.
Shaun announced his retirement plans before competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics last month in Beijing.
"This has all had its amazing glow to every single decision and every single competition because I've decided this will be my last Olympics," Shaun said during a press conference on Feb. 5. "I've given it my all. There have been some ups and downs on the way to get here. But through all that, I feel I've got stronger and better."
In addition to being the world's most decorated snowboarder with three Olympic gold medals, Shaun also holds the record for the most medals won by an individual athlete at the Winter X Games, with 18 medals. Although he went home empty handed from his fifth and final Olympics—placing 4th in his men's halfpipe final—Nina remained his biggest fan.
"I'm in awe of you," the Love Hard actress gushed in an emotional Instagram tribute to her boyfriend on Feb. 11. "I couldn't be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20 years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind. You are a true hero and you inspire me daily."
She continued, "The end of one chapter, means the beginning of an exciting new one with endless possibilities. "You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time."
Shaun and Nina have been dating for close to two years and according to an insider, the pair are stronger than ever. They even openly talk about their future together.
"They are genuinely so in love and are so cute together," the source told E! News exclusively back in December. "It's very sweet."