Kim Kardashian Is the Total Package at Balenciaga Show During Paris Fashion Week

Wrapping things up!
On March 6, newly legally single Kim Kardashian helped take Paris Fashion week by storm, sitting front row at the "snowy" Balenciaga fall/winter 2022/2023 show while wearing a look from the new collection, which a model showcased on the runway—a high-neck catsuit made of yellow packing tape bearing the name of the label. Kim carried a version of the brand's hourglass handbag, also wrapped with the same tape, Vogue reported.
The tape also covered her pointed pumps and yes, her outfit made a crunching sound as she moved. Kim completed the look with a pair of sunglasses.
Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia, who styled Kim for the 2021 Met Gala and her SNL hosting debut last October, is the brainchild behind the collection and the fashion show, which was held on a giant fake snow-covered set at the Le Bourget exhibition center near the French capital. Models walked through an artificial snowstorm.
Bella Hadid walked the runway, while other celebrity guests at the show included Euphoria star Alexa Demie, plus Diplo, rappers A$AP Ferg and A$AP Nast and Salma Hayek, who shared a photo of herself with Kim on Instagram.
Also spotted: French actress Isabelle Huppert, who, like Kim, modeled for Balenciaga's summer 2022 campaign, which was unveiled last month.
Kim appeared to have changed into her taped outfit just before the show. She was spotted earlier leaving her hotel in a black catsuit, black leather thigh-high boots and a white wrap.
Later in the day, the SKIMS founder was seen heading to catch a private jet, wearing a black outfit and bright orange ruffled wrap.
This marked Kim's second public event since a judge granted her request to terminate her marital status amid her still-ongoing divorce proceedings with ex Kanye "Ye" West on March 2.
The following day, she had lunch with her boyfriend Pete Davidson in Los Angeles and later made a surprise solo appearance at the grand opening of Revolve's Social Club.