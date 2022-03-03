Why Kim Kardashian Is Feeling "Anxious" but "Hopeful" After Being Declared Legally Single

Watch : Kim Kardashian Is Legally SINGLE

Kim Kardashian is ready to move onto a new chapter in her life.

On March 2, a Los Angeles judge granted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's request to legally restore her single status and revert back to her maiden name. Though her divorce proceedings with Kanye "Ye" West is still ongoing, a source close to Kim tells E! News that the 41-year-old reality star feels "anxious about the future but is very hopeful" that she and Ye, 44, will be able to get things settled.

"Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single," the insider shares. "She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life."

And while the source says that Kim and the Donda 2 rapper—who share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2—"have many upcoming issues to work out" before finalizing the divorce, the SKIMS founder "is hopeful they can get through it for the sake of the kids."