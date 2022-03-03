Why Kim Kardashian Is Feeling "Anxious" but "Hopeful" After Being Declared Legally Single

Kim Kardashian is ready to move onto a new chapter in her life.
On March 2, a Los Angeles judge granted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's request to legally restore her single status and revert back to her maiden name. Though her divorce proceedings with Kanye "Ye" West is still ongoing, a source close to Kim tells E! News that the 41-year-old reality star feels "anxious about the future but is very hopeful" that she and Ye, 44, will be able to get things settled.
"Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single," the insider shares. "She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life."
And while the source says that Kim and the Donda 2 rapper—who share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2—"have many upcoming issues to work out" before finalizing the divorce, the SKIMS founder "is hopeful they can get through it for the sake of the kids."
The source says of Kim, "She hopes the rest of the divorce process will be amicable and her and Kanye will be able to get through it peacefully," adding that the Kardashians star "only wishes the best" for her ex.
Meanwhile, Ye's lawyer said he is "focusing his entire attention to their children" after the court hearing on March 2.
Kim first filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for split and requesting for joint legal and physical custody of their children. Ten months later, she submitted documents to be declared legally single while she and Ye continue to iron out a divorce settlement.
For his part, Ye has been vocal about wanting to reconcile with Kim, including seemingly sending her a truckload of roses to her on Valentine's Day and purporting on Instagram that they will be "BACK TOGETHER." However, in court documents obtained by E! News on Feb. 24, Kim claimed that Ye was "putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."
The KKW Beauty mogul, who has been dating comedian Pete Davidson since November, also noted in the filing that she wanted to restore her single status so she could "begin the healing process and move forward."
"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage," Kim said in the docs. "Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."
E! News has reached out to reps for Kim and Ye for comment.