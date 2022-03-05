Charli XCX Revealed the Very Unfortunate Nickname That Cardi B Gave Her

Watch : Charli XCX Loves to Party in Maisie Wilen's Dresses

Charli XCX is OK letting Cardi B "Break The Rules" when it comes to her name.

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Friday, March 4, the "Boom Clap" singer, 29, revealed that the Hustlers star, 29, "doesn't" know who she is and once invented a hilarious, yet extremely awkward new stage name for her instead: Charli STD.

According to Charli, the trouble began when she, Cardi and Bebe Rexha were all featured on Rita Ora's song "Girls" back in 2018, adding, "It was one of those scenarios where we never actually met when we made the song. We shot the music video separately and we were sending verses and whatever."

As a result, when Cardi later tweeted about the song, she mistakenly tagged a Twitter account that did not belong to Charli.

"She tweets the song and I'm like, 'Oh my god! Cardi B tweeted my name! This is huge!'" The singer said. "Then, I like, checked the tag, and instead of 'Charli XCX' it's 'Charli STD.'"