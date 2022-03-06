The Courtship, Bridgerton and More Regency Era-Inspired Shows and Films to Burn for

Dearest reader, wE! know you're burning for the March 25 premiere of Bridgerton's second season. And so, we're happy to report that there's plenty of Regency era-inspired content to help the next three weeks go by faster.
Of course, you could rewatch season one of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama, but consider tuning in to our top picks as well. On March 6, NBC debuts their new Regency-era dating series The Courtship. With a 19th-century castle in the English countryside as a setting and a stunning leading lady in Nicole Remy, the series, which premieres at 8 p.m., is ready to blend the worlds of The Bachelor and Bridgerton together.
"Who doesn't want to dress up like a princess every day?" Lady Nicole told E! News' Daily Pop about agreeing to participate in The Courtship. "So I thought, 'Let's do it.'"
If a dating show isn't your vibe, don't fret, because we have some Jane Austen classics (and some not-so-classics) to recommend.
For a laugh, treat yourself to the 2020 film adaptation of Emma. starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Craving something thrilling? Then give miniseries Death Comes To Pemberly a try, where the characters of Pride and Prejudice are thrust into a murder mystery.
Intrigued? Keep scrolling through the gallery below to discover our favorite Regency era-inspired films and TV shows!
