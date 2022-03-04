Hilaria Baldwin Announces She's Taking a Break From Social Media

Everyone needs a digital detox sometimes, even Hilaria Baldwin.
Though she's kept her nearly a million Instagram followers up to date on her home life with husband Alec Baldwin over the years, the What's One More podcast host announced on March 4 that she will be taking a social media hiatus.
"Hey friends! I'm gonna take a social break. I promise I'll be back," she shared on Instagram. "I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok."
The mother of six continued, "Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon," adding in the caption of her post that "I cherish our community … I'll come right back."
The former yoga instructor tied the knot with Alec in 2012 and the couple share children: Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 17 months, and Lucia, 12 months.
Hilaria's social media hiatus comes four months after Alec accidentally discharged a prop gun on the New Mexico set of Rust, killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on Oct. 22, 2021.
In the wake of the tragedy, the 30 Rock alum said in a statement that he was "fully cooperating," adding "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours." Meanwhile, Hilaria took to Instagram and shared in a post, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her Son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It's said, 'There are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."
In a December interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Alec said that the gun went off during what he called a "marked rehearsal" on set. He also contended that he "didn't pull the trigger," but that the gun went off when he had "let go" of its hammer.
The actor is currently facing a wrongful death lawsuit from Halyna's husband Matthew Hutchins, who filed the complaint on behalf of himself and their 9-year-old son Andros. In the complaint, the family claims that Alec and other defendants listed in the suit "failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences."
In response to the suit, attorneys for Alec told E! News in February, "Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false. He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a 'cold gun'—meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise."